MADISON, Wis. - Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard wasn't going for poetry, but he was going for poignancy.



Coming off a winless tournament in The Bahamas, where the Badgers lost to two non-power four schools and trailed by double digits in each game, Gard wanted to make it a point to his team that there was a lot of basketball left to be played, and all was not lost.



And knowing full well that few teams around the country open the season playing their best basketball, Gard tried to put things in perspective in his own colorful way.



"November is the month of leaves changing colors, pumpkins, turkeys, and (expletive) basketball," Gard said. "You look around the country; I'm watching other teams and teams who are really good look like crap at times."

Greg Gard: "November is the month of leaves turning colors, pumpkins, turkeys and shitty basketball."#Badgers pic.twitter.com/dM1ynAMHsP — John Steppe (@JSteppe1) November 23, 2026

Gard got an up-close look at some bad basketball in the Baha Mar Championship last week, seeing the Badgers turned the ball over 35 times, give up 25 offensive rebounds, and miss over 13 layups.



After starting the season with four mid-major wins at home, Wisconsin was unable to match the physical defensive style used by Seton Hall and Murray State.



"I'm not surprised in terms of what we had to go through," Gard said. "Disappointed, but I saw it coming in terms of we have to grow ... We need to be pushed, challenged, and have some things exposed in order for us to take another step."



While frustrated over a perceived lack of effort and response from his team, Gard knows from experience that an early season tumble isn't a death sentence.



Wisconsin has suffered at least two losses in seven of Gard's 11 previous seasons. The Badgers made the NCAA Tournament in five of those seasons, including a Big Ten regular season title in 2020 and Sweet 16 appearances in 2016 and 2017.



That 2020 title included Wisconsin losing to Richmond and New Mexico in the Legends Classic in Brooklyn, N.Y., the last time the Badgers went winless in a November holiday tournament.



Going even further back, Wisconsin went 1-4 in November when Gard was an assistant head coach under Bo Ryan. The Badgers won the Big Ten title.



"There's only one way to get to it, right? You got to go through it, and they understand that," Gard said. "You don't want to have that (happen), but you're going to have to deal with some adversity."



Wisconsin plays its final game in November on Wednesday against Northeastern. The tip is scheduled for 6 p.m. and will be televised on the Big Ten Network.