Three Takeaways From Wisconsin's Early Transfer Portal Moves

After a quiet start in the transfer portal, Wisconsin signed three players in three days in a massive step towards revamping its roster.

The Badgers first reeled in George Washington transfer Trey Autry, and then landed Victory Onuetu (Hofstra) and Eian Elmer (Miami University) on the same day.

Currently sitting at 12 players on the 2026-27 roster, Wisconsin has three more spots to fill before its squad is complete. But with three critical pieces for next season already locked in, let's take a look at three takeaways from the Badgers' early maneuvers in the transfer portal:

1. Badgers load up on experience

22-year old Australian pro Owen Foxwell. | NBL

Even before Wisconsin began adding players via the portal, it was clear that the Badgers planned to place a premium on experience. The first move they made this offseason, flipping LSU commit and 22-year-old Australian pro Owen Foxwell, prefaced their plan to target grizzled veterans.



That's continued to be the case in the transfer portal. Autry played in 100 games with 68 starts across three seasons at George Washington. Elmer played in 99 games with 85 starts across three seasons at Miami. Onuetu, meanwhile, played four seasons of professional ball overseas and played in all 35 games for Hofstra last season.



When you couple that incoming experience with the rising junior Rapp and the rising senior Winter, the Badgers' starting lineup, especially, is stacked with experience. That's been a focus for head coach Greg Gard and company, and they've built an older roster once again.

2. The three-point barrage continues

Former Miami (OH) RedHawks wing Eian Elmer. | Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If you thought Wisconsin let it fly from deep last season, just you wait.



The Badgers took the sixth-highest percentage of their shots from beyond the arc in the entire country in 2025-26. That's easily the highest percentage of threes they've taken in the KenPom era, and thus, likely all-time.



The center Onuetu doesn't shoot threes, but both Autry and Elmer took the majority of their shots from long range last season. Now, that's not to label either player as a one-trick pony, because that certainly isn't the case. Elmer especially will be asked to create for himself off the dribble and by penetrating into the paint. But given their fondness — and proficiency (Autry shot 39 percent from deep last season, while Elmer shot 43 percent) — for the three-pointer, expect another long-range barrage from Wisconsin in 2026-27.

3. Less star power, more well-rounded team?

Former Wisconsin Badgers guard Nick Boyd. | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

Wisconsin had arguably the best backcourt in the nation last season with Nick Boyd and John Blackwell. It'll have neither next year, and while both are huge losses, the Badgers were exceedingly reliant on their two superstars last season, and it wound up costing them.



In the waning possessions of Wisconsin's stunning upset loss to High Point in the Round of 64, only Boyd touched the ball for the Badgers. They didn't run any action, didn't set up a play, nothing of the sort. Instead, they went isolation ball with their star point guard. Of course, Boyd had been dynamic all season; it's not like that was a particularly bad idea. But it was one that High Point saw coming from a mile away, and Boyd's would-be go-ahead layup was swatted away at the rim with five second left.



Between Blackwell and Boyd, Wisconsin knew it would have star power going into 2025-26. Elmer certainly appears to have the makings of Gard's next underrated portal prospect-turned-superstar, but even so, this should be a more well-rounded team from top to bottom.



With the Badgers' current projected starting five, each player appears capable of chipping in at least 10 points on a nightly basis. Last season, Wisconsin had two starters (Aleksas Bieliauskas, Andrew Rohde) average less than six points per game. They played their roles well, but the Badgers were much more reliant on their two 20 point per game scorers. When Blackwell (and less often Boyd) went quiet, they were at a severe disadvantage.

