Why Jalen Brown Could be Wisconsin Basketball's First One-And-Done

For as successful of a program as Wisconsin basketball has been — 23 conference titles, 29 NCAA Tournament appearances, four Final Fours and a winning tradition that dates back to the early 1990s — the Badgers have never produced a one-and-done NBA Draft choice.

Wisconsin has produced 42 total NBA Draft selections, including two in the past four seasons (Johnny Davis in 2022, John Tonje in 2025). If Nick Boyd gets selected this summer, it'll be the first time the Badgers have gotten a player drafted in back-to-back years since Rick Olson and J.J. Weber did it in 1986-87.

Still, the Badgers have never been the kind of program that signs top high school talent, players that are ready to make the leap to the NBA after one season. Davis, who played just two seasons in Madison before becoming a lottery pick, is one of the closest things to it.

But Wisconsin's first pledge in the 2027 cycle, Wauwatosa West guard Jalen Brown, simply oozes talent and potential to the point where it wouldn't be hyperbolic to suggest that he has an NBA future, potentially after just one season at the college level.

Brown is an offensive wizard

In order for a player to become a one-and-done, they need to step onto campus and immediately make an impact. Brown has the kind of offensive skillset to where that's easily within the realm of possibility.

The 6-foot-4 guard is a three-level scorer whose offensive game looks effortless at times. He averaged 20.7 points on 46/38/75 shooting splits as a junior at Wauwatosa West, but those numbers don't even do him justice. Watch him dissect defenses seemingly without breaking a sweat, and you can tell that offense just comes intrinsically for this kid.

@Jalenbrown_35 season opener highlights 27PTS 17REB 7AST 6STL pic.twitter.com/dJ9od24XwL — Coach Hall (@sinhalltime4624) November 26, 2025

Brown knows exactly how to use his body to get positioning in the paint, he plays off two feet extremely naturally, and his shooting stroke is fluid and pure. He doesn't let defenses speed him up or get him hot and bothered; at times, he looks like he's playing in slow motion on the offensive end because of how well he sees the game and how deliberately he moves.

All of that is to say, Brown possesses the type of offensive ability that makes him impossible to keep on the bench. I'm not sure if Wisconsin has ever signed a high school guard with that natural of an offensive game already.

The Badgers will need backcourt help by 2027-28

By Brown's freshman season, Wisconsin will be in need of reinforcements in the backcourt. With Eian Elmer and Trey Autry each on their final season of eligibility in 2026-27, and the same potentially true for projected starting point guard Owen Foxwell, the Badgers could need to replace all three starters in the backcourt for the 2027-28 season.

Essentially, the opportunity will be there for Brown the minute he walks in the door. His path to playing time looks pretty clear — I wouldn't bet against him earning big minutes early on.

Brown could be the best high school guard Wisconsin has ever signed

Wauwatosa West guard Jalen Brown. | Dave Kallmann / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Brown is currently the consensus No. 66 player in the nation on both On3/Rivals and 247Sports. The latter goes as far as to rank him a top-10 combo guard in the country.

He's instantly the highest-ranked guard Wisconsin has ever signed on 247Sports and the 5th-highest ranked prospect they've ever signed per the recruiting service.

Brown is the kind of backcourt talent the Badgers have only been able to reel in via the transfer portal. He should immediately raise the bar the second he steps foot in the Kohl Center.