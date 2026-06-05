Scouting Report: Jalen Brown Fits Seamlessly Into Badgers' High-Flying Offense

Wisconsin football recruiting is the talk of the town in Madison at the moment, with the Badgers in the midst of official visit season — and a highly successful one at that.

But Badger basketball isn't taking a backseat. Greg Gard, Sharif Chambliss and the rest of the staff made an enormous splash on Friday morning, landing a commitment from consensus four-star and No. 3 player in Wisconsin, combo guard Jalen Brown.

Brown is Wisconsin's first pledge in the 2027 cycle, and as the No. 66-ranked player in the entire nation, he's a monumental foundational piece for the future and he gives the Badgers the kind of elite high school guard they historically have struggled to land.

What does Brown bring to Madison? Badgers On SI takes a look below:

Effortless offensive game

The 6-foot-4 Brown is one of those guards who oftentimes looks like he's playing in slow motion, at least at the high school level. He can fill it up from three-point range, but he also easily gets dribble penetration and is a problem off the bounce. In 2025-26, his junior year at Wauwatosa West, he averaged 20.7 points on 46/38/75 shooting splits.

Jalen Brown was on 🔥 vs the Louisville legends in the championship pic.twitter.com/1sQErmEHig — Coach Hall (@sinhalltime4624) May 2, 2023

Even several years ago, Brown's offensive game was already significantly developed as you see in the above clip. I love how he plays off two feet here, and the Badgers' staff surely does as well.

Brown can score from all three levels and displays a tremendous shooters touch coupled with a robust layup package. The guard understands how to put pressure on the rim, and does so quite proficiently. He's also quite bouncy and can get up easily for lobs and alley-oops.

@Jalenbrown_35 season opener highlights 27PTS 17REB 7AST 6STL pic.twitter.com/dJ9od24XwL — Coach Hall (@sinhalltime4624) November 26, 2025

Defense leads to transition buckets

Many of Brown's best highlights came when the guard got in transition, usually following a steal (he averaged 2.8 per game in 2025-26). He's a tenacious defender and has excellent instincts on that end of the court. Brown clearly has a strong basketball IQ, because he reads opposing players very well and has a tendency to get his hands — or sometimes his entire body — in the passing lanes.

At 6-foot-4, he has enough size to guard on the perimeter, but it's more about his propensity for generating turnovers. Brown is ferocious on that end, and clearly understands that good defense often leads to easy offense.

Unselfish playmaking

Wauwatosa West guard Jalen Brown. | Dave Kallmann / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The pacing Brown plays with on offense is something to behold. He can blow right by you, a blur at times on the court, but he can also calmly facilitate the offense and get other players involved. The guard averaged 6.1 assists per game as a junior, and his highlights reflect just that; he has a very unselfish play-style.

Brown could play either the one or two guard spot in Madison, but he's got the kind of passing and floor-general ability that makes him worthy of a shot at point guard. His scoring is probably a little more polished than his passing ability at this juncture, but both are good enough to where Brown should see minutes immediately as a freshman.