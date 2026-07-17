Greg Gard Outlines how the Badgers Can Improve Their Ailing Defense

It's no secret that the Badgers' defense needs to improve dramatically from where it was last season.

Even if you didn't witness Wisconsin's heartbreaking collapse against No. 12-seeded High Point in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, it's not hard to gather that the Panthers scoring 83 points — draining nine threes in the second half alone — is a problem.

The Badgers were quite honestly helpless at times against High Point's quicker pace and run-and-shoot mentality, and it was ultimately what brought their entire season to a screeching halt.

Still, defensive intensity and effort was lacking all season. Wisconsin, usually tough as nails on that end of the court, deployed one of the most lackadaisical defenses we've seen in the Greg Gard era. the Badgers' 56th-ranked adjusted defensive deficiency per KenPom was Wisconsin's worst mark in that category since the 2018 season, when it checked in at No. 66.

The hard truth of the matter is that the Badgers didn't do much of anything especially well defensively last season. They were one of the worst teams in the country in forcing and creating turnovers, they didn't contest particularly well and they didn't block many shots at the rim or at all, for that matter.

Gard has already addressed Wisconsin's defensive shortcomings this offseason, lamenting how his team was "never where we needed to be defensively."

At the first summer practice open to reporters, Gard once again addressed his program's ailing defense and how it can get back on the right track.

Defensive intensity, physicality looks like priority No. 1

Nolan Winter contests Washington's Hannes Steinbach. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“We have to be better. This year’s team is so much different than last year’s team. But we have to raise the bar defensively. We were not as good last year for a variety of reasons. They understand that to be in the elite category nationally, you have to be good defensively," he said.

Gard has a point in that the construction of the 2025-26 squad wasn't exactly conducive to elite defense. Was it an unbelievably entertaining brand of basketball and one of the more memorable seasons in recent Wisconsin history? Absolutely. But there's a reason why last year's team left a lot to be desired defensively.

The two main pieces, Nick Boyd and John Blackwell, were both tremendously talented offensive players who each poured on about 20 points per game. Neither of them was particularly defensively inclined, however.

Meanwhile, the three primary big men (Nolan Winter, Austin Rapp and Aleksas Bieliauskas) all still had plenty of growing to do on the defensive end, some of which transpired over the course of the season but evidently, not enough.

Gard understands that defensive improvement from his returning big men Winter and Rapp is crucial, as is whatever defensive fellow forwards Victory Onuetu and Will Garlock can bring. But it's also just one piece in the larger puzzle of fixing this defense.

"Obviously, it helps when you have two 7-foot-1 guys sitting at the rim, they can correct a lot of mistakes. But collectively, we have to be better. Obviously the drill stuff we’ve done more of this summer. I wanted to make sure that was emphasized early and they understood it. I don’t wanna depend on two or three seven footers sitting at the rim and blocking shots. We have to be good out in front too," Gard added.

It's clear that the coach wants his defense to be better from top to bottom; specifically, he wants better defense from his guards. With incoming perimeter players Owen Foxwell and Eian Elmer both lauded for their defense, the Badgers should be on the right track.

It's early yet, but the Badgers appear to have placed the requisite attention on defensive intensity this offseason. We'll see if it pays off come November.