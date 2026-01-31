Wisconsin Badgers may be down one starter in pivotal conference matchup against Ohio State

MADISON, Wis. - The University of Wisconsin listed a starter questionable on Saturday's injury report ahead of its Big Ten conference matchup against Ohio State.



It just wasn't the one everyone thought it would be.



Aleksas Bieliauskas is not listed on Wisconsin's injury report after hurting his left ankle in Wednesday's victory over Minnesota, but senior guard Andrew Rohde is listed as questionable with an undisclosed injury.

#Badgers Preview: Wisconsin hopes its frontcourt - with three inexperienced players - can rise to the challenge in facing the big bodies of Ohio State https://t.co/PYrkFohaCn — Benjamin Worgull (@TheBadgerNation) January 31, 2026

Rohde is averaging 6.5 points and 2.1 rebounds per game for the Badgers, but his biggest value is his defense and passing ability. Rohde is second on the team with 58 assists and is arguably UW's best perimeter defender.



Ohio State has one of the best guards in the conference in Bruce Thornton, as the senior is averaging 19.6 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game. In last season's 70-68 Wisconsin victory, Thornton scored 19 of his game-high 21 points in the second half as the Buckeyes nearly erased a 17-point deficit.



Bieliauskas hurt his left ankle in the first half after landing on Nolan Winter's foot going for a rebound. He limped off the court straight to the locker room, returning in the second half wearing a walking boot.



Averaging 4.3 points and 4.0 rebounds per game, Wisconsin is 9-4 since Bieliauskas entered the starting lineup in early December.

Wisconsin and Ohio State meet for the first of two important matchups with conference and NCAA Tournament implications. Here's how to watch, listen, and stream the game, betting lines, and some things to know #Badgers https://t.co/X1BP286Y3Z — Benjamin Worgull (@TheBadgerNation) January 31, 2026

The Badgers need size to compete with Ohio State's big bodies in its frontcourt, although the Buckeyes listed forward Devin Royal and center Christoph Tilly on their injury report.



Tilly missed Ohio State's home win over Penn State with a lower-body injury and is averaging 12.3 points and 5.2 rebounds per game. Royal is averaging 13.9 points and 5.7 rebounds per game.



The tip is scheduled for 1 p.m. and will be televised on FOX.

More Wisconsin Badgers News: