Wisconsin Badgers move up in this week's Associated Press Top 25
MADISON, Wis. – After holding steady last week, the University of Wisconsin is on the rise in the national rankings.
After their extended break following an 86-55 victory over Ball State Tuesday, Wisconsin moved up one spot to No.23 in the AP Top 25 in Monday's weekly poll.
The Badgers (4-0) received 180 votes this week, an increase of 40, as it moved to 3-0 for the third time in the last four seasons.
Wisconsin has been leaning on its offense through its three victories over mid-major schools, as its 93.0 points per game average is their fourth-best mark through three games of a season in school history. Three different players have led the Badgers in scoring.
Wisconsin is one of six Big Ten teams ranked in the poll, joining Purdue (1), Michigan (7), Illinois (8), Michigan State (17), and UCLA (19).
Following its game against SIUE tonight, the Badgers lead Wednesday on an 11-day, three-game road trip that begins Friday afternoon with a neutral-site game against No.9 BYU in Salt Lake City.
BYU (3-1) is coming off an 86-84 loss to No.3 UConn in Boston, in which starter Kennard Davis Jr. did not travel following his arrest on suspicion of DUI and starting center Keba Keita left in the game in the first half with a concussion. Their status for Friday is unknown.
The game will be a rematch of last year's NCAA Tournament second-round thriller in Denver. Wisconsin All-American John Tonje scored 37 points (a UW tournament record) but couldn't get a good look for the game-tying shot in a 91-89 defeat.