Wisconsin Badgers pick up votes in this week's AP Top 25
MADISON, Wis. – Two comfortable wins has kept the status quo for the University of Wisconsin in the Associated Press Top 25.
Opening the season 2-0 for the fifth time in the last six seasons, Wisconsin stayed at No.24 in the AP Top 25 in Monday's weekly poll.
The Badgers did see its vote total increase by four from the preseason poll after easily handling Campbell and Northern Illinois in the opening week of the season, winning by a combined 57 points.
Guards John Blackwell and Nick Boyd did most of the heavy lifting. Blackwell scored 31 points in the season opener while Boyd set a new career-high with 25 points against Campbell. Both are averaging 23.0 ppg, tied for the second-most points scored through two games by a Badgers player in the last 21 seasons.
Wisconsin is one of six Big Ten teams ranked in the poll, joining Purdue (2), Michigan (6), Illinois (14), UCLA (15), and Michigan State (17).
The Badgers play once this upcoming week when it hosts Ball State (2-0) at the Kohl Center. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. and will be televised on the Big Ten Network.