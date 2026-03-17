Wisconsin Badgers ready to use their "surprise" weapon as NCAA Tournament play begins

MADISON, Wis. - Aleksas Bieliauskas was surprised by the amount of space he had to work with, especially given what he had already done to Michigan.

The University of Wisconsin freshman hit an open three-pointer after guard John Blackwell drove and kicked to him at the top of the key to give his team an early 13-10 lead in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals.

Bieliauskas expected he'd have a defender on him like glue for the rest of the game, especially since he hit five threes in Wisconsin's January 10 upset in Ann Arbor. Imagine his surprise when the ball was in his hands on the perimeter with nobody near him two minutes later.

"I was surprised," Bieliauskas said. "I think so were my teammates."

Don't let the Badgers get hot from beyond the arc 🔥🦡#B1GMBBT x @BadgerMBB pic.twitter.com/TkUSuS1hcO — Big Ten Conference (@bigten) March 14, 2026

Surprise is a fair word to be associated with the 6-10 Lithuanian freshman since he moved halfway across the globe to join the Wisconsin program this season. He spent the first six games getting his footing on the bench, recorded his first collegiate double-double in his second start, and just kept plodding away as he adjusted to the American brand of college basketball.

While unlikely to be viewed as a key piece to Wisconsin's puzzle at the beginning of the season, the Badgers are unlikely to have earned a five seed in the NCAA Tournament, which for them begins Thursday against 12th seed High Point at the Moda Center in Portland, Ore., if Bieliauskas hadn't produced in his expanded role since starting center Nolan Winter's injury.

In four games without UW's most impactful frontcourt player, Bieliauskas went from a player averaging 4.3 points and 4.0 rebounds per game to averaging 10.0 points and 6.5 rebounds per game. He's also made 35.6 percent of his season three-pointers (10 of 28) over the stretch, which has included a top-15 road win at Purdue and a victory over No.9 Illinois in the conference tournament.

"I only started shooting from the perimeter at 16," Bieliauskas said. "I just stayed around the basket, but I tried one in a game because why not? They started going in, and it became a thing."

"I always try to shoot when I'm open," he added. "Obviously, with Nolan out, I have to take some more shots. Knowing I am going to shoot more gives me more confidence."

One of the most important possessions in Wisconsin - Illinois came at the 5:15 mark in 2nd half



Jake Davis just hit a 3 and ATO Gard and staff run a beauty for Blackwell to answer



Looks like a simple pick n roll with Boyd and Bieliauskas, but Aleksas comes and sets a down… pic.twitter.com/kqQoN7O9rh — Brandon Meeks (@MeeksKnowsBall) March 13, 2026

A gentle reminder also helps. Knowing Winter wasn't going to play three days after injuring his ankle, and needing a big man who can stretch the interior of Purdue's defense, head coach Greg Gard pulled Bieliauskas aside in practice the day before the game and told him he had to shoot at least five three-pointers.

Bieliauskas hit the number by going 4-for-5 on threes and scoring 16 points in the 97-93 win over the eventual Big Ten Tournament champions.

"It's definitely harder (to shoot) because our whole team can shoot, making it hard for our opponents to guard us," Bieliauskas said. "I know they will come."

Winter is expected back by Thursday's tournament opener, but Bieliauskas is likely to continue to log substantial minutes as Winter gets back into game shape. The Badgers will have a height advantage on High Point, which, despite its name, ranked 329th in the country in KenPom in average height.

Plus, unlike Winter, Bieliauskas' perimeter game can give UW guards Blackwell and Boyd more room to drive and facilitate the UW offense.

"This year definitely opened my eyes more to where I need to improve and do on both ends of the floor," Bieliauskas said. "European basketball and American basketball are two different things with different rules, so for me as a player, this has been the best experience for me."