Wisconsin Badgers set a new single-season scoring mark in victory over Ohio State

MADISON, Wis. - Notes from Wisconsin's 92-82 victory over Ohio State, giving the Badgers (16-6, 8-3 Big Ten) their seventh win in their last eight games and a sixth Quad-2 victory of the season.



Team notes

Wisconsin's conference mark of 8-3 matches the second-best 11-game start under head coach Greg Gard, trailing only the 10-1 start from the 2016-17 season. This is the fifth time starting 8-3 or better in 11 seasons under Gard



Wisconsin has won four straight and six of the last seven against Ohio State. The four straight wins is the longest win streak by either team in the series since Wisconsin won five in a row in 2004-05.



Wisconsin has won four straight home games against Ohio State and improved to 17-7 all-time against the Buckeyes at the Kohl Center.



The Badgers are 12-2 at home this season and are 27-3 in home games over the last two seasons.



Wisconsin is 386-75 (.837) at the Kohl Center - the 10th best all-time home record in the country among active venues - and 135-38 (.780) under head coach Greg Gard.

Gard improved to 229-123 (.651) with a mark of 125-80 (.610) in Big Ten play, tying Iowa's Tom Davis for 19th on the conference's all-time wins list. He trails former Michigan coach John Beilein by one for 18th place.



Wisconsin's .610 conference win percentage in the Gard era (since 2015-16) trails only Purdue (.714) and Michigan State (.667) for best in the Big Ten during that span.



Saturday marked the fourth time in the last seven games in which Wisconsin has overcome a double-digit deficit to win the game. Wisconsin trailed by 14 at Michigan, 11 at Minnesota, 20 vs. Minnesota, and 11 against the Buckeyes.



Wisconsin scored 92 points, reaching 90 points for the ninth time this season to set a new school record, surpassing the previous high of eight (1961-62 and 1993-94).



Wisconsin is 14-0 when scoring at least 80 points this season.



A total of five Badgers scored in double figures for the fourth time this season.



Wisconsin shot 51.6 percent (32-for-62) from the field, the team's second-highest mark of the season (53.7 percent vs. Central Michigan). UW has shot 50 percent of better six times this season and is 13-0 when shooting at least 45 percent.



Wisconsin turned the ball over five times, the second-loest mark of the season (4 vs. SIUE). Wisconsin is 13-1 on the season when committing 10 or fewer turnovers.



UW went 19-for-21 (90.5 percent) at the foul line. The Badgers rank second in the Big Ten shooting 188-for-233 (80.7 percent) from the line during conference play.



Wisconsin dishes out 16 assists and improved to 11-2 with having at least 15 assists this season.



Wisconsin scored 26 bench points, the team's second-highest total in conference play this season behind the 44 points scored at Penn State.



Wisconsin scored 49 points and shot 57.1 percent (20-for-35) in the first half and improved to 9-0 when scoring at least 45 points in the opening half.

Individual notes

Junior John Blackwell finished with a game-high 22 points, adding four rebounds, four assists, and three steals. Blackwell has now scored in double figures in eight straight games, the longest such streak of his career.



Blackwell reached double figures for the 17th time this season and 61st time in his career.



Including a 5-for-5 effort on Saturday, Blackwell is 54-for-60 (90 percent) at the line in Big Ten play.



Senior Nick Boyd had 21 points, going 8-for-8 from the free throw line. It was Boyd's 13th 20-point game of the season, which ranks second in the conference (Northwestern's Nick Martinelli has 17).



Boyd is one of four Big Ten players to score in double figures in every game this season, and he ranks second in the conference scoring 20.0 ppg.



With Blackwell and Boyd each scoring at least 20 points, Wisconsin is 8-0 this season when multiple players score at least 20. Blackwell and Boyd have scored at least 20 in the same game six times. Jordan Taylor and Jon Leuer (2010-11) are the only Badger duo with more such games dating back to 2000.



Sophomore Austin Rapp scored 19 points, all in the first half, marking his second-highest output as a Badger (20 vs. Providence). he also pulled in six rebounds.



Rapp went 5-for-7 from three-point range, matching his most three-point field goals of the season (Providence).



Nolan Winter registered his 10th double-double of the season with 11 points and 11 rebounds. he added three assists and two blocks.



Winter's 10 double-doubles is tied for second in the conference and matches UW's fourth-highest single-season total since the 2004-05 season. Ethan Happ holds the single-season record with 21 double-doubles in 2018-19.



Winter scored in double figures for the 18ty time this season. It was also his 11th game with double-digit rebounds.



Aleksas Bieliauskas tallied 10 points and seven rebounds, his second-highest scoring mark in a Big Ten game (17 at Michigan). He has three career games with at least 10 points.



