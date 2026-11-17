MADISON, Wis. - Patience is no longer a virtue in college basketball.



Changes to transfer rules—combined with Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) rules—have radically changed the sport, giving coaches more avenues to fill roster gaps.



Though not destroyed, high-school recruiting in college basketball has been the casualty, with schools believing their time and money are best used on ready-made prospects rather than 17- or 18-year-old freshmen who need two to three years of development.



Wisconsin has certainly reaped the portal's benefits in recent seasons, but head coach Greg Gard isn't willing to abandon the foundation he's spent three decades helping build.

Wisconsin basketball continues its streak of landing talented in-state high school prospects, as consensus four-star Milwaukee guard Jalen Brown has officially joined the #Badgershttps://t.co/mambnXwiAC — Benjamin Worgull (@TheBadgerNation) November 13, 2026

And while he has been in enough gyms, high schools, and living rooms to feel comfortable selling the product at the University of Wisconsin, Gard will be the first to admit the questions he asks potential recruits and families have changed since he started as a Wisconsin assistant over 25 years ago.



Namely, are you more interested in competing and developing, or is it all about a paycheck?



"What is their response?" Gard said. "How bad do they want to be here, or are they going out to look for other things, like something more in the NIL world? You still have to allot a certain amount for high school recruiting in NIL because it is a piece of it. You have to find that right balance."



Speaking after Wisconsin's 89-81 victory over Coastal Carolina on Sunday, a game highlighted by 33 points from Owen Foxwell, one of Wisconsin's newest acquired stars, and the steady production from senior Nolan Winter, the cornerstone the roster was built on, Gard was elated with the balance being brought in by the two players who signed with the program during the early signing window.



Not only do they fit how the Badgers want to play and operate, but they are two consensus four-star prospects with high ceilings.



Showcasing an ability to impact scoring around the rim, in the mid-range, and from the perimeter, Milwaukee guard Jalen Brown averaged 20.5 points, 7.2 rebounds, 6.2 assists, and 2.9 steals his junior season. He's playing his final high school season in Arizona to push himself against more consistent competition.



Maple Grove guard Baboucarr Ann is rated the top player in Minnesota by 247sports, and is described by Gard as "an exceptional two-way player who takes equal pride in his offensive and defensive game."

In more exciting news, Wisconsin basketball officially signs the No.1 high school prospect in Minnesota to its 2027 recruiting class.https://t.co/KArABhK0Bm — Benjamin Worgull (@TheBadgerNation) November 14, 2026





The staff had both players high on their recruiting board from the beginning because it was evident Ann and Brown’s interest in the Badgers' program extended beyond the dollar sign.



"You have to find the right people who know what this place is about and want to be here," Gard said. "That's more important than anything because that sets your foundation for growth as a player."



High school recruiting has changed with the creation of the transfer portal. Fan bases had less tolerance for rosters of freshmen going through the ups and downs of the season as they grow together when experienced rosters can be built and purchased for the right price.



There's also the explosion of paying players for their name, image, and likeness, although it's more apt to call it "pay for play." Contract negotiations no longer apply only to the college game, as high school players have hired representation who look for the best deals.



Wisconsin experienced that with the recruitment of Minnesota four-star center Jack Thelen, Ann's teammate in Maple Grove. Thelen committed to the Badgers in June. Sources indicated Thelen and his new agency asked Wisconsin to renegotiate his previously agreed-upon NIL package. When Wisconsin declined, Thelen looked elsewhere and eventually signed with Connecticut.



It's similar to other situations Wisconsin experienced in recent years, willing to bend so far to accommodate a player’s financial wishes and, more often than not, their agent.



"The decision you have to make is how much money do you want to invest in a high school player," Gard said. "It's really important that you are really intentional with high school players who want to be here, knowing it won't always be an easy path to get on the floor. They're going to have a lot of work to do. We have a lot of mature players here, and maybe guys coming from the portal who are a little older and more experienced. You have to find the balance."



Wisconsin is only five seasons removed from announcing a four-member recruiting class, which came a year after the Badgers signed five high school prospects. Having a roster with nine freshmen and sophomores is a bygone era, especially after the NCAA overhauled the eligibility calendar. With players now having five years of eligibility to be used in a five-year window (the "5-for-5" rule), college basketball is becoming older and more experienced.



That means Wisconsin’s priority is retaining its best players who want to stay, recruiting high school prospects who want to develop in the program, and filling out the roster with experienced and talented players in the portal.



"Until the landscape changes, I think that's the best way to compose a roster," Gard said. "I don't think you can go all in on transfers at this place, and I don't think you can go all freshmen because you're going to get yourself in a position where you're going to be too young. You're trying to find the calculus as you piece it all together."