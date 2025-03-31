Wisconsin basketball loses four-star guard to transfer portal
The Wisconsin men saw a key piece to the future opt for a move to the transfer portal on Monday. Freshman guard Daniel Freitag has decided to leave the program.
Freitag, a four-star recruit, was considered one of the top players under Greg Gard and his coaching staff. But after playing in just 14 games, the Minnesota native will be moving on.
Along with losing six seniors, including stars John Tonje, Max Klesmit, Steven Crowl, Carter Gilmore and Kamari McGee, the Badgers have now had youngsters Freitag and Camren Hunter enter the transfer portal.
In a win over Minnesota in January, Freitag saw his most time on the court at four minutes. He had his lone basket in a win over Iowa a week later.
“My time at UW has been an enjoyable chapter in my life,” he posted on social media. “The relationships I’ve built with my brothers here have meant everything to me, and I’m grateful for it all. Every challenge and obstacle will make me a better man, and I wouldn’t trade the adversity for anything.
“After much thought and prayer, I have decided to enter the transfer portal. I’m looking forward to the next step, but I will always be grateful for my time as a Badger.”
Freitag came to Wisconsin as the ninth-rated point guard in the nation according to 247Sports. He was the highest-ranked point guard to commit in program history after leading Breck High School to a Class 2A state title while averaging 26 points, seven rebounds and seven assists as a senior.
Prior to attending Breck, Freitag was a multi-sport standout at Bloomington Jefferson, competing in both basketball and football. He led that school as the all-time leading scorer.
An obvious place for Freitag would be Minnesota, as the Gophers recently hired Niko Medved from Colorado State as their new head coach.