Wisconsin closes out 2024 with victory in non-conference finale
The Wisconsin men gained some more momentum on Sunday, securing a second consecutive victory by besting Detroit Mercy, 76-53.
The Badgers (10-3) now return to Big Ten Conference play when they open 2025 back at home against Iowa on Friday, Jan. 3. Wisconsin closed out non-conference action going 10-1 with the lone loss coming to Marquette.
Nolan Winter recorded a double-double, scoring 18 points on 6 of 9 shooting with 11 rebounds. He also knocked down a pair of 3-pointers, with Steven Crowld scoring 15 and John Blackwell 12.
Leading scorer John Tonje was limited to nine points on 2 of 6 shooting, as the bench scored 22 points from six different players. Markus Ilver had eight points, hitting a pair of 3-pointers.
For Detroit Mercy (5-9), Grant Gondrezick II and Orlando Lovejoy each scored 20 points, making 17 of the 22 field goals by the team.
Wisconsin made 17 of 19 from the free throw line and held a commanding 50-34 advantage on the glass. They also scored 36 points inside the paint, leading by 32 at one point.