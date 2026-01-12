Wisconsin guard shares Big Ten Player of the Week honors

MADISON, Wis. - Last week was a good week to be a Wisconsin guard.



Hours after junior John Blackwell was named the Naismith Basketball Player of the Week, senior Nick Boyd was named the Big Ten co-player of the week for his performances in the Badgers' wins over UCLA and at No.2 Michigan.



It's the first such honor for the San Diego State transfer, who shared the weekly honor with Purdue point guard Braden Smith.

Nick Boyd just broke Michigan's press BY HIMSELF 🤯 @BadgerMBB pic.twitter.com/220p4BUhf9 — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) January 10, 2026

Boyd delivered a pair of 20-point performance for the Badgers, scoring a game-high 20 points while adding eight boards, and five assists in an 80-72 win over UCLA and delivering 22 points with six assists, three rebounds and no turnovers in Wisconsin’s 91-88 win at No. 2 Michigan



The games represent Boyd's eighth and ninth 20-point performance on the season, as he ranks seventh in the league in scoring (19.7 ppg) and has scored in double-figures in every game this season. UW is 7-2 in games where he's reached 20 points.



Boyd averaged 21.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 5.5 assists last week, while Blackwell averaged 21.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 3.0 assists.



Boyd is the second conference player of the week honoree for the Badgers. Blackwell won the award on December 8.



Wisconsin plays at Minnesota on Tuesday in a 6 p.m. game that will be televised by the Big Ten Network.

