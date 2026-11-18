When Ryan Hopkins took the starting job from Colton Joseph ahead of Week 10 and proceeded to carve through Rutgers' lackadaisical defense to the tune of 18-of-24 passing, 244 yards and three touchdowns, it appeared that the QB1 role was his for the final three games of the season, an excellent chance for the young gunslinger from California to prove he's the quarterback of the future in Madison.

That storyline took a significant blow next week in the road loss against Maryland. Hopkins took a huge blindside hit on the Badgers' penultimate drive and was shaken up, forcing Wisconsin to insert Joseph into the game for its final last-ditch drive.

Ahead of the first Big Ten injury report of the week, Hopkins' status remains up in the air. Given his clearly superior arm talent and ability to orchestrate a more effective passing game, he remains the likely top choice of this coaching staff if he's healthy.

At his Monday press conference, head coach Luke Fickell wasn't able to provide a firm update, although he took a generally positive tone:

“He landed on his left side, took a shot. His shoulder and his back were really tight," Fickell said. "Hopefully he’ll be fine. It’s only Monday, hopefully he’ll loosen up and be okay. Luckily it’s not his throwing side.”

As Wisconsin's QB1 for Saturday in West Lafayette remains uncertain, one thing is crystal clear — whoever plays quarterback for the Badgers in Week 12, this offense has no excuses to not put up points against an abysmal Purdue defense.

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Purdue's struggling defense

Illinois Fighting Illini running back Aidan Laughery (21) eludes the tackle of Purdue Boilermakers linebacker Jojo Hayden (0). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 3-7 Boilermakers (2-5 in Big Ten play) have one of the worst defenses in the country. Allowing 417.3 yards per game, 124th in the nation and dead last in the Big Ten, only three Power Four teams (Stanford, Cincinnati and West Virginia) have a worse total defense.

Their passing defense that allows 239.0 yards per game through the air (112th, nationally, 17th in the Big Ten) isn't much better, and their run defense that allows 178.3 yards per game (110th nationally, 17th in the Big Ten) is equally incompetent. You can attack this Purdue defense any which way.

The Boilermakers also don't force turnovers consistently (11 through 10 games) and don't generate consistent pressure (13 total sacks, 107 total pressures to Wisconsin's 20 sacks and 145 pressures).

Purdue has some defensive players to watch out for, including edge Jeremy Lewis and linebacker Jojo Hayden. Still, there's a distinct lack of star power on that side of the ball.

Wisconsin's offense struggled at times last week, and a lot of that was due to what is, at this point, a patchwork offensive line. That unit isn't getting any healthier this week, but the Badgers must take advantage of one of the worst defenses they'll face all season.