Wisconsin men's basketball: Badgers rise to No. 15 in AP Poll

Despite weather concerns canceling this past week's game between Wisconsin and Grambling State, the Wisconsin Badgers rose in the updated AP Poll once again this week.

Now sitting at No. 15 in the country by the Associated Press, the Badgers have one game on the schedule before the calendar year turns over.

Sitting with a 9-2 overall record, and a perfect 2-0 mark inside the Big Ten, the Badgers are the second-highest-ranked team in the conference, and one of three Big Ten teams inside the top 25 overall. You can see where each Big Ten Conference team sits below:

Purdue - No. 1 in the AP Poll

- No. 1 in the AP Poll Wisconsin - No. 15 in the AP Poll (+2)

- No. 15 in the AP Poll (+2) Indiana - No. 16 in the AP Poll (+2)

In terms of the rest of the Big Ten, Maryland, Illinois, Ohio State, and Michigan State each received at least a vote, with Illinois dropping out of the top 25 after a 22-point loss to Missouri.

Here are how the rankings are split out by conference:

SEC : six ranked teams

: six ranked teams Big 12 : five ranked teams

: five ranked teams ACC : four ranked teams

: four ranked teams Big Ten : three ranked teams

: three ranked teams Pac 12 : two ranked teams

: two ranked teams Big East : two ranked teams

: two ranked teams AAC : one ranked team (Houston)

: one ranked team (Houston) WCC : one ranked team (Gonzaga)

: one ranked team (Gonzaga) Mountain West: one ranked team (New Mexico )

Purdue continues to hold the top spot with 40 out of 60 total first-place votes, while the SEC continues to dominate the polls with six teams in the top 25.

Wisconsin will be back in action on December 30 for a non-conference matchup with Western Michigan. The game is scheduled to take place at 7 p.m. CST and it will be aired on BTN. The Badgers will then jump back into Big Ten play the first week of 2023 with contests against Minnesota (at home) on January 3, and against Illinois in Champaign on Saturday, January 7.

You can see the entire rankings below.

Associates Press Top 25

Purdue (11-0) UCONN (13-0) Houston (12-1) Kansas (11-1) Arizona (12-1) Texas (10-1) Tennesse (10-2) Alabama (10-2) Arkansas (11-1) Gonzaga (10-3) UCLA (11-2) Baylor (9-2) Virginia (8-2) Miami (12-1) Wisconsin (9-2) Indiana (10-3) Duke (10-3) TCU (10-1) Kentucky (8-3) Auburn (10-2) Mississippi State (11-1)

22. (tied) New Mexico (12-0)

22. (tied) Xavier (10-3)

24. West Virginia (10-2)

25. North Carolina (9-4)

