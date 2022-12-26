Skip to main content

Wisconsin men's basketball: Badgers rise to No. 15 in AP Poll

The Wisconsin Badgers men's basketball team is No. 15 in the updated AP Poll as of Monday, December 26.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Despite weather concerns canceling this past week's game between Wisconsin and Grambling State, the Wisconsin Badgers rose in the updated AP Poll once again this week. 

Now sitting at No. 15 in the country by the Associated Press, the Badgers have one game on the schedule before the calendar year turns over. 

Sitting with a 9-2 overall record, and a perfect 2-0 mark inside the Big Ten, the Badgers are the second-highest-ranked team in the conference, and one of three Big Ten teams inside the top 25 overall. You can see where each Big Ten Conference team sits below:

  • Purdue - No. 1 in the AP Poll
  • Wisconsin - No. 15 in the AP Poll (+2)
  • Indiana - No. 16 in the AP Poll (+2)

In terms of the rest of the Big Ten, Maryland, Illinois, Ohio State, and Michigan State each received at least a vote, with Illinois dropping out of the top 25 after a 22-point loss to Missouri. 

Here are how the rankings are split out by conference:

  • SEC: six ranked teams
  • Big 12: five ranked teams
  • ACC: four ranked teams
  • Big Ten: three ranked teams
  • Pac 12: two ranked teams
  • Big East: two ranked teams
  • AAC: one ranked team (Houston)
  • WCC: one ranked team (Gonzaga)
  • Mountain West: one ranked team (New Mexico )

Purdue continues to hold the top spot with 40 out of 60 total first-place votes, while the SEC continues to dominate the polls with six teams in the top 25. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Wisconsin will be back in action on December 30 for a non-conference matchup with Western Michigan. The game is scheduled to take place at 7 p.m. CST and it will be aired on BTN. The Badgers will then jump back into Big Ten play the first week of 2023 with contests against Minnesota (at home) on January 3, and against Illinois in Champaign on Saturday, January 7. 

You can see the entire rankings below.

Associates Press Top 25

  1. Purdue (11-0)
  2. UCONN (13-0)
  3. Houston (12-1)
  4. Kansas (11-1)
  5. Arizona (12-1)
  6. Texas (10-1)
  7. Tennesse (10-2)
  8. Alabama (10-2)
  9. Arkansas (11-1)
  10. Gonzaga (10-3)
  11. UCLA (11-2)
  12. Baylor (9-2)
  13. Virginia (8-2)
  14. Miami (12-1)
  15. Wisconsin (9-2)
  16. Indiana (10-3)
  17. Duke (10-3)
  18. TCU (10-1)
  19. Kentucky (8-3)
  20. Auburn (10-2)
  21. Mississippi State (11-1)

 22. (tied) New Mexico (12-0)
 22. (tied) Xavier (10-3)
 24. West Virginia (10-2)
 25. North Carolina (9-4)

Related links:

You can keep up to date on everything at All Badgers by liking + following our Facebook page and Twitter account:

Facebook - @AllBadgers
Twitter - @All_Badgers

You can also follow Site Publisher Matt Belz at @savedbythebelz on Twitter.

In This Article (1)

Wisconsin Badgers
Wisconsin Badgers

The bench for Wisconsin men's basketball gets fired up after a made three.
Basketball

Wisconsin men's basketball: Badgers rise to No. 15 in AP Poll

By Matt Belz
Wisconsin wide receivers Skyler Bell and Keontez Lewis celebrate a touchdown against Iowa.
Football

Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Wisconsin vs. Oklahoma State by the numbers

By Matt Belz
2024 quarterback Mabrey Mettauer out of Texas
Recruiting

Four-star 2024 QB Mabrey Mettauer commits to Wisconsin football

By Matt Belz
Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell speaking at his introductory press conference.
Recruiting

Wisconsin football: Recruiting and transfer portal updates (12/23)

By Matt Belz
Hudson High School defensive end Will McDonald celebrates after a sack.
Recruiting

Wisconsin football announces the signing of five preferred walk-ons

By Matt Belz
Wisconsin guard Connor Essegian passing the basketball against Lehigh.
Basketball

Wisconsin men's basketball: Friday's game vs. Grambling State canceled

By Matt Belz
Jonas Duclona of Naples High School returns an interception for a touchdown.
Recruiting

Wisconsin football recruiting: Early Signing Day standouts and awards

By Matt Belz
Nate White running into the end zone with the football for Rufus King High School.
Recruiting

Wisconsin football officially signs 15 total players on Early Signing Day

By Matt Belz