Wisconsin updates Nolan Winter's health status before Badgers tournament game vs Washington

CHICAGO - The University of Wisconsin is hopeful that injured center Nolan Winter will be rejoining the starting lineup soon. It just won't be Thursday.



The Badgers ruled out Winter (ankle) on their availability report leading into their Big Ten Tournament third-round game against Washington at the United Center (1:30 p.m. CT/Big Ten Network).



Head coach Greg Gard said Winter had made progress in recovering from the left ankle injury he suffered in Wisconsin's 78-45 win over Maryland on March 4. He told reporters on Monday that Winter will "definitely be ready" for next weekend's NCAA Tournament but that the team and medical staff aren't "rushing him back or doing anything crazy" to jeopardize him missing the national tournament.

Wisconsin begins postseason play in just under four hours, facing Washington at the United Center. Here’s how to watch listen or stream the game, the betting line, and things to know. #Badgers https://t.co/zvZQ8PeWhJ — Benjamin Worgull (@TheBadgerNation) March 12, 2026

Winter did not travel with the team to West Lafayette, Ind., for Saturday's 98-94 victory over No.15 Purdue, as UW chose to leave in Madison to have access to the team's recovery, rehab, and treatment options.



He was not seen following the portion of Monday's practice that was open to the media.



Multiple players shouted out Winter following the Badgers' victory over No.15 Purdue, the fourth top-15 victory of the season for the program. UW set a school-record 18 three-pointers for a road game and averaged 1.516 points per possession.



Winter had started 68 consecutive games for the Badgers with 104 consecutive appearances before Sunday. He is nearing the end of his best collegiate season, averaging 13.3 points and a team-best 8.6 rebounds.



He ranks second in the Big Ten with 12 double-doubles this season, only the third Badger since 2000 to reach at least 10 double-doubles in a single season, and second in the conference with 14 double-digit rebounding games (trailing Washington's Hannes Steinbach in both categories).



In his absence Saturday, sophomore forward Austin Rapp and freshman forward Aleksas Bieliauskas combined for 33 points on 9-for-16 shooting (8-for-13 on threes), the most points for the duo in a game this season.



Winter had 13 points and nine rebounds in Wisconsin's 90-73 victory at Washington on February 28.



Wisconsin also announced that redshirt sophomore guard Jack Janicki (wrist surgery) will miss his sixth straight game. Gard said Janicki has a chance to rejoin the rotation in time for next week's NCAA Tournament.