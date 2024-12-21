Wisconsin women extend win streak to five with 69-59 win over UAlbany
The Wisconsin women just continue to find ways to win games.
On Friday, the Badgers used a 25-point fourth quarter to get past Albany, 69-59, improving to 10-2 on the year and 7-0 at home.
Wisconsin has now won five straight, with four of those being by 10 points or less. On the year, they are 6-1 in games decided by 10 points or fewer.
Down by three entering the final frame, the Badgers would take the lead for good when Serah Williams scored, making it 51-49. A 19-6 run gave them a 10-point cushion with just over a minute to play, as Albany (10-2) was held scoreless for almost four minutes.
Williams had a game-high 28 points, adding 12 rebounds for a double-double. Carter McCray also recorded a double-double, scoring 15 with 14 rebounds. They were the only two Wisconsin players in double figures.
Ronnie Porter had seven boards, six assists and four steals while Lily Krahn had eight points off the bench, knocking down two of the three triples the Badgers hit.
Wisconsin held a 42-22 advantage on the glass but committed 17 turnovers.
For Albany, Kaci Donovan had 14, Lilly Phillips scored 13 and Kayla Cooper added 12.
With the win, Wisconsin is off to its best start since going 10-2 in 2009-10, and they are 7-0 at home for the first time since the 2006-07 season.
This marked the final non-conference game of the season for the Badgers, as they return to Big Ten play on Saturday, Dec. 28 at Indiana. Wisconsin won its league opener earlier this month, 66-64 over Rutgers.