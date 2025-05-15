Here's when former Wisconsin Badgers players will face Green Bay on Packers 2025 schedule
Green Bay Packers fans who keep tabs on former University of Wisconsin football players will see a lot of Badgers during the 2025 season.
The NFL released the 2025 schedule on Tuesday. Several former Wisconsin players, and even assistants, will see the Packers on the schedule. Some will travel to Lambeau Field while others will host coach Matt LaFleur and Jordan Love.
Sept. 11 (Week 2): Washington Commanders vs. Green Bay Packers
Two former All-American linemen that opened up holes for acclaimed running back Jonathan Taylor are set to make their way back within the state for a Thursday night showdown.
Commanders center Tyler Biadasz started 41 games in his college career, but his 2019 season was one of the most decorated for a Wisconsin lineman. He earned unanimous first-team All-America honors, consensus first-team All-Big Ten accolades, and won the Rimington Trophy.
His college teammate Michael Dieter will likely be his backup this season. He earned consensus first-team all-conference honors in 2017 and 2018, winning the Big Ten's offensive lineman of the year award after the 2018 regular season.
Dieter was a second-team All-American by at least one outlet in 2017 and 2018, along with being a first-team All-America selection by the Football Writers Association of America and The Athletic in 2018.
There's also Washington wide receivers coach Bobby Engram, who spent one ill-fated season with Wisconsin as its offensive coordinator in 2022 before returning to the NFL.
Sept. 28 (Week 4): Green Bay Packers vs. Dallas Cowboys
Two former Badgers teammates will welcome the Packers to AT&T Stadium for a Sunday night matchup. Tight end Jake Ferguson recorded a reception in every game (47) he played at Wisconsin.
He ended his time in Madison with 145 career catches, which still ranks sixth all-time in program history, for 1,618 yards receiving (15th in team history). He earned first-team All-Big Ten honors in 2020 (media) and 2021 (coaches).
Ferguson enters his fourth season with 149 career receptions for 1,429 yards and seven touchdowns in three years with Dallas.
Linebacker Jack Sanborn moved on from the Chicago Bears and joined his former coach, Matt Eberflus, in Dallas. Sanborn racked up 129 tackles and 4½ sacks in three seasons with the Bears. He earned first-team all-conference accolades in 2021 by Big Ten coaches and finished with 230 career tackles, 29 tackles for loss, 11½ sacks and four interceptions at Wisconsin.
Oct. 12 (Week 6): Cincinnati Bengals vs. Green Bay Packers
Green Bay will face a few former Badgers inside linebackers this year, and that includes Maema Njongmeta. He earned a spot on the Bengals' roster after signing as an undrafted free agent last spring. He played in all 17 games and recorded 13 tackles and two fumble recoveries as a rookie.
His best season at Wisconsin came in 2022 where he registered 95 tackles, 12½ tackles for loss and 3½ sacks, plus an interception.
Wisconsin recently celebrated Njongmeta finishing his master's degree.
Oct. 19 (Week 7): Green Bay Packers at Arizona Cardinals
We'll see if wide receiver Bryson Green makes the Arizona roster, but he was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Cardinals.
Green transferred to Wisconsin from Oklahoma State but never fully got going within the Badgers' Air Raid passing scheme. He finished with 49 receptions for 699 yards and four touchdowns in two seasons.
Oct. 26 (Week 8): Green Bay Packers vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
Four former Wisconsin defensive players now call Pittsburgh home, and they'll host the Packers on a Sunday night. It all starts with one of the league's most dominant pass rushers in T.J. Watt, who has 108 sacks in eight seasons.
Like WAtt, linebacker Nick Herbig created havoc in the backfield at Wisconsin (21 career sacks and 36 tackles for loss). He's tallied 8½ sacks and six forced fumbles in two seasons with the Steelers.
Defensive lineman Isaiahh Loudermilk has played four seasons in the NFL, and after anchoring the Badgers' defense as a four-starter, fellow defensive lineman Keeanu Benton now enters his third year in the league.
Nov. 10 (Week 10): Philadelphia Eagles vs. Green Bay Packers
Linebacker Zack Baun returns to his home state as a defending Super Bowl champion for a key Monday night conference clash. He had a breakout year in 2024, recording 151 tackles (93 solo), 3½ sacks, one interception and five forced fumbles.
His 2019 campaign led him to All-America honors when he recorded 76 tackles, 19½ tackles for loss and 12½ sacks for Wisconsin. He was also a consensus first-team all-conference selection that season.
Nov. 16 (Week 11): Green Bay Packers vs. New York Giants
The New York Giants remade their quarterback room for the 2025 season, and that included signing former Wisconsin quarterback Russell Wilson.
Wilson completed 63.7% of his throws for 2,482 yards and 16 touchdowns to five interceptions last year in Pittsburgh after a disastrous two seasons in Denver (and 10 productive years in Seattle).
Of course, Badgers fans fondly remember his one seasonn in Madison where he still holds single-season program records for passing yards (3,175), touchdown passes (33) and passing efficiency (191.8).
Nov. 23 (Week 12): Minnesota Vikings vs. Green Bay Packers
Outside linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel has become trouble for opposing offenses, recording 11½ sacks, 70 total tackles and two interceptions returned for touchdowns in 2024. He totaled 12 sacks and 19½ tackles for loss in two seasons (2017-18) at Wisconsin.
Offensive lineman Joe Huber transferred from Cincinnati to Wisconsin during the beginning of the Luke Fickell era in Madison and went on to become a two-year starter. He signed with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent this spring, and we'll see if his versatility on the offensive line can earn him a spot on their 53-man roster.
Dec. 7 (Week 14): Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers
Linebacker T.J. Edwards will get his first opportunity to rack up tackles against running back Josh Jacobs, quarterback Jordan Love and the Packers' offense in Week 14.
Edwards started 52 games for Wisconsin between 2015-18 and finished his Badgers career with 367 tackles, which is still ninth all-time in program history. He received first- and second-team All-America honors in 2017, along with first-team all-Big Ten accolades in both 2017 (consensus) and 2018 (media).
Dec. 14 (Week 15): Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Former Wisconsin All-American safety and defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard is an assistant on the Broncos staff, but former Badgers defensive end Matt Henningsen is still with Denver after signing a futures contract in January.
Henningsen, a former walk-on, played in 42 career games for homestate Wisconsin. He recorded 91 career tackles, 13 tackles for loss and eight sacks. He also recovered three fumbles during the 2019 season, two of which became touchdowns.
Dec. 20 (Week 16): Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears
It's Round 2 for Edwards against his division rival with just one game in between. FOX announced this matchup earlier this week, though the Packers' online schedule shows it as TBD.
Week 18: Green Bay Packers vs. Minnesota Vikings
Another season ends with a clash between rivals. Van Ginkel and potentially Huber could disrupt momentum for the Packers at the end of the 2025 season, and playoff berths or seedings could be on the line in one of the NFL's toughest divisions.