Wisconsin Badgers quickly building rapport with 2026 lineman who imposes 'fear factor' on opponents
The University of Wisconsin football program's relationship with Arthur Scott continues to grow, and the Badgers will see the defensive lineman back on campus in a couple weeks.
Scott, who plays for Streetsboro in Ohio, recently visited during Wisconsin's spring showcase April 19 after a practice invite from defensive coach E.J. Whitlow earlier this year. Whitlow returned to Ohio last week and delivered an offer to the three-star recruit after an in-person workout.
Scott will now return for an official visit from May 29-June 1, which is the first major summer recruiting weekend for Wisconsin.
"So he told me everything was there: my size, my measurements, my strength," Scott said. "He just wanted to see me move my feet and bend, because that's what guys struggle with the most with moving on to the next level, from high school to college, college to the NFL.
"So he just wanted to see that, and he said he was very impressed, especially with with the size that I'm at. He said I did great, and he told me I earned a scholarship."
Scott said he's now 6 foot 3 and 310 pounds, and he explained the Streetsboro defensive scheme prepares for the run first. He racked up 26½ tackles for loss and 5½ sacks as a junior, according to MaxPreps.
Wisconsin envisions Scott to play on the interior of the defensive line and act as a penetrator, according to the recruit. He believes his strength is his strongest attribute, and he knows he can improve his change of direction and bend.
"As a defensive lineman, I like to describe myself as a fear factor for offensive linemen," Scott said. "Most of the time on our team, when I'm on defense, I line up as a five-(technique), sometimes I move into a three-tech.
"But when I go in at nose, nine times out of 10 on the first play ... the ball is snapped over the quarterback's head. So definitely a fear factor. Kind of like, I don't know, a door buster, if you will."
Scott said he holds 13 offers, previously announcing Power Four interest from Cincinnati and West Virginia. He has two official visits set with Wisconsin and Cincinnati (June 20-22), and one may be scheduled to Rutgers the weekend of June 6-8. He said that Ohio State, though the homestate program also haven't offered, is also showing interest.
Scott thinks he wants to commit before his senior season. Academics is the No. 1 factor for him in choosing a school, along with how the program prioritizes him, and the community.
"I couldn't give you an exact number, but I would definitely say they're very high on the list, especially because their academics and everything are extremely high," Scott said of the Badgers. "I think they're one of the top public universities in America. At a point in time, they were No. 1.
"So they're very high. I feel like they wouldn't have to worry about moving or losing a spot, even if I didn't get an offer from, say, Ohio State or like Alabama or something like that."