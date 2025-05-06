Why Wisconsin Badgers were 'the right fit' for 2026 cornerback commit from Indiana
Carsen Eloms isn't a stranger to Eugene Hilton Jr. the last two seasons in Indiana. The two now could share the field as teammates for coach Luke Fickell and the Wisconsin Badg in less than a year's time.
Eloms, who suits up for Fishers High School, said he played Hilton twice between his sophomore and junior seasons.
Hilton turned heads during his first few months at Wisconsin with his playmaking ability during spring practices that wrapped up last month.
How would Eloms describe facing Hilton one-on-one, though?
"I'd say it's just like 50-50, honestly," Eloms said.
Eloms is yet another recruit from the state of Indiana to give a verbal pledge to Wisconsin, joining offensive lineman Benjamin Novak (Merrillville Andrean) and wide receiver Tayshon Bardo (Mishawaka Penn) in the 2026 class. Hilton and Indianapolis Lawrence Central tight end Nizyi Davis signed with the Badgers during the 2025 early signing period.
Eloms wanted to commit to Wisconsin after an early April practice he attended and discussed with his parents. They were in agreement, and he made the decision public April 8.
"It was just the love that I got as soon as I stepped on campus," Eloms said. "And then just how much I like coach (Paul) Haynes. ... I got to talk to some of the players, too. I like how I interact with the players and stuff like that, so I just knew it was the right fit."
Eloms is a three-star recruit who also announced Power Four offers from Michigan State, Missouri, Purdue and Vanderbilt. Listed at 5-foot-11 and 185 pounds on Hudl, he boasts a 4.47-second 40-yard dash. That speed also translates over to the track, as according to Athletic.net, he ran an 11.16 in the 100 meters just last month.
Eloms said Haynes and the Wisconsin staff see him playing outside corner and some of the slot nickel position.
"I can do whatever," Eloms said. "I mean, I'm good in press-man (coverage), off-man. I'm good in zone. So I'm just a really versatile corner."
Now Eloms, who is leaning towards enrolling in January, has turned into an unofficial recruiter of sorts for his future program. He's reached out to two key 2026 targets: running back Amari Latimer (Tyrone Sandy Creek, Georgia) and safety Messiah Tilson (Rockford Guilford, Illinois).
Both Latimer and Tilson visited Wisconsin last month. Eloms understands the balance between persuading peers to join him in Madison and their own individual journeys.
"I'll just always say keep your options open, but I mean, just my opinion, I think Wisconsin is just the best place," Eloms said. "Just because the coaches, they always keep it real."
"But then also, I also want the player to go where he feels the most wanted. So I don't want to just force him to do something, but I also want him to make the best decision."
