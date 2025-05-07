What's truth, what's hype for Wisconsin Badgers football after spring practices
College football truly never sleeps with its annual calendar.
We're now beginning the "lull" between spring practices and summer official visits, but the Wisconsin Badgers are out recruiting during a contact period that runs April 15-May 24.
Those who religiously cover the program have digested and disseminated what transpired in the 15 spring practices that wrapped up April 24.
Hope springs eternal during every offseason, and the Locked On Badgers podcast welcomed Wisconsin Badgers on SI this week to talk about what's the truth and what's just hype with where Wisconsin is heading in Year 3 of the Luke Fickell era.
Here's a breakdown of some of the topics discussed on the show and where in the episode to find them:
- [3:00] Truth and hype of the program coming out of spring
- [8:10] Going back to an offensive scheme that is more run-heavy after fans clamoring for change during Paul Chryst's final years with a struggling passing attack
- [13:55] BUY OR SELL on Billy Edwards Jr.'s place within the last three transfer QB1s
- [18:26] Who was my most surprising player during spring practices
- [20:00] Why I believe you should buy stock in redshirt freshman running back Dilin Jones
- [21:39] OVER/UNDER prediction if running back Cade Yacamelli will accumulate 400 yards rushing in 2025
- [25:00] Projecting two seasons out and if Wisconsin can get back towards the upper-third of the Big Ten
- [28:40] My thoughts on what could be the ceiling and floor for Wisconsin's record in 2025
- [32:10] Most enjoyable Wisconsin football player I've covered since I began reporting on the team in 2013
