It's one of the most beautiful and poetic things about college football; after all of the ups and downs of the 2026 season for the Badgers, how we look back upon head coach Luke Fickell's fourth season in Madison will be overwhelmingly determined by what transpires in Camp Randall Stadium when Wisconsin faces off with Minnesota for Paul Bunyan's Axe.

This game means everything to these programs. In order for the Badgers to re-claim the Axe for the first time since 2023, they'll need to play like it.

There's not much more to say about this game. All parties involved know what it means.

Here's three bold predictions for the 136th meeting between Wisconsin and Minnesota:

Wisconsin flips the script, turnover-wise

Minnesota Golden Gophers quarterback Drake Lindsey. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In last year's Axe Game, though Wisconsin was a significantly worse team, the game wound up being a pretty narrow contest. The biggest difference? Three Badgers turnovers, including two interceptions thrown by quarterback Hunter Simmons.

This time around, I can see Wisconsin winning the turnover battle for a few key reasons.

First of all, whoever starts at quarterback for Wisconsin should be able to take care of the football. After racking up eight turnover-worthy plays across his first four games, according to Pro Football Focus, Colton Joseph has just two over his last five starts. If it's Hopkins, he's been careful with the football too; he has just two turnover-worthy plays across 70 drop-backs.

Minnesota has forced 17 turnovers this season, putting the Gophers in the upper echelon nationally. But again, I can see both gunslingers protecting the football well as they've done in the latter half of 2026.

What's more, Minnesota quarterback Drake Lindsey has notched 13 turnover-worthy plays. But more interestingly, his receivers have dropped 21 passes, tied for fifth-most nationally. It's reasonable to expect a pass to bounce off a Gophers' wideout's hands and pop into the air on Friday.

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Darrion Dupree eclipses 100 yards again

Wisconsin Badgers running back Darrion Dupree. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dupree ran for 125 yards last week in the win over Purdue, aided by a 49-yard touchdown scamper. It was just the second time in his career he eclipsed the 100-yard mark.

On Friday, I see him hitting 100 yards on the ground again, closing out the season on a high note and highlighting Wisconsin's need to retain him this offseason.

Minnesota's run defense isn't anything to write home about. The Gophers surrender 145.2 rushing yards per game, good for 71st nationally. Dupree, meanwhile, is now the unquestioned top option in this backfield, as he's notched 14 and 16 carries the past two weeks while Abu Sama has just two in each of the past two games.

I do think Minnesota's superb edge defenders, Anthony Smith and TJ Bush Jr, will do a better job bottling up the legs of Joseph. But if they're more disciplined with their contain, that just means more gives to Dupree.

Wisconsin rolls with one quarterback all night

Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Colton Joseph. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This might not be the boldest prediction, per se. This week, Fickell said "I’ve never been one that loves that…I don’t know that that’s the plan for where we’re headed."

Still, there's a not insignificant portion of the Badgers fanbase that appears to want to see both gunslingers. I just don't see it happening. This isn't Eastern Michigan or Western Illinois; this is the biggest game of the season. This offense already struggles to stay in a consistent rhythm; implementing a two-quarterback system isn't exactly the best way to mitigate that.

After he recaptured the hearts of Wisconsin fans with his 187 rushing yards, two scores and acrobatic touchdown catch, Colton Joseph figures to be the starter against the Gophers. His arm is limited, but his legs make this offense exponentially more dangerous. If he struggles, perhaps he's benched, but in terms of the Badgers' offense rotating signal-callers? Don't hold your breath.