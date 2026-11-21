Wisconsin notched a bounce-back win on the road in West Lafayette, once again following up a loss with a emphatic victory.

The Badgers needed this one for so many reasons. They needed to secure their first winning season since 2023. They needed to wash the rancid taste from last week's collapse at Maryland out of their mouth. They needed to prove to that even in a roller coaster of a season, they still own Purdue. They needed it for their confidence.

As the Badgers now turn their attention to the Gophers to close out the regular season, here's instant takeaways from Wisconsin's road victory over the Boilermakers.

Stat of the game: Wisconsin racked up 381 rushing yards, including 185 in the first half. That's easily its biggest output on the ground this season, and Purdue had no answers for the Badgers' rushing attack all afternoon. Badgers quarterbacks ran for 197 yards alone between Colton Joseph and Deuce Adams, who entered the game late on the fourth quarter for mop-up duty.

The Badgers absolutely needed to get their ground game going this week, not only to help facilitate the offense with Joseph back in the saddle at QB1, but also to generate some kind of positive momentum ahead of what's easily the biggest game of the season next week against Minnesota.

Star of the game: Colton Joseph. What a bounce-back performance from the gunslinger who was benched just two weeks ago. It wasn't the prettiest showing through the air; he finished 12-of-18 passing for just 114 yards and on several attempts, the ball simply slipped out of his hands. Still, he was unstoppable on the ground with 187 rushing yards and two touchdowns, including touchdown runs of 32 and 66 yards. He also reeled in a 13-yard touchdown on a reverse play, making an acrobatic catch on a laser of a throw from wideout Eugene Hilton Jr.

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Ryan Hopkins was available for this game, according to the final injury report. However, he might not be fully healthy as the Badgers turned to Deuce Adams as their garbage time quarterback. If Hopkins is healthy enough to play next week against Minnesota, the Badgers could have a tough quarterback decision on their hands. Hopkins is clearly the better passer, but Joseph's legs are an enormous X-factor.

Defining play of the game: Darrion Dupree's 49-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter. After Purdue scored its first points of the game, getting on the board with a 52-yard field goal, Wisconsin wasted no time answering. First, Joseph hit tight end Jacob Harris for a 26-yard completion, and on the very next play, Dupree bounced outside and went untouched for a beautiful 49-yard touchdown scamper.

That play represented just how easy it was for the Badgers on the ground all day. A two-play touchdown drive and a long rushing score on which no Boilermaker even got a hand on Dupree, is representative of how this offense performed in West Lafayette.

What it means: The emphatic bounce-back win, something Wisconsin has now pulled off four times this season (Western Illinois, USC, Rutgers and now Purdue), sets up the biggest game of the year as the Badgers look to reclaim Paul Bunyan's Axe from hated rival Minnesota on Black Friday. Wisconsin has a shot at an 8-win regular season for the first time since 2021, and of course, a chance to replenish its empty trophy case. This game could decide if Fickell gets to keep his job.

Don't overlook: Wisconsin authored a dominant defensive effort, holding the Boilermakers to 10 points and 199 total yards of offense. Most impressively? It did it it without notching a single sack though it got a late turnover on an Eric Fletcher interception, and the Badgers only created two tackles-for-loss.

Defensive coordinator Mike Tressel's unit has done a good job bouncing back after poor peformances this week, but it's struggled to string together dominant outings. Wisconsin's defense needs to be at its very best next week against Minnesota, as the Badgers' offense won't have it nearly as easy against a tough Gophers defense.

What's next: Wisconsin wraps up its regular season, as it always does, with the battle for Paul Bunyan's Axe. They'll host Minnesota in primetime on Black Friday. The Gophers sit at 6-5 (4-4 B1G) and are coming off a narrow 20-17 win over Northwestern. The Badgers will be looking to snap a two-game skid against Minnesota and begin to replenish their currently vacant trophy case. Kickoff is slated for 6:30 P.M. CT on NBC.