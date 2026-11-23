It's no secret that this iteration of the Axe Game, Wisconsin's clash with Minnesota on Black Friday, is going to largely determine how we look back upon the Badgers' 2026 season.

After some promising signs of progress (the stunning road comeback against then-No. 13 Penn State, the dominant win versus then-No. 16 USC), as well as some troubling signs of stagnation (the blowout loss to Iowa, the second dumbfounding loss to Maryland in as many seasons), the clash with the Gophers, in many ways, will determine how successful this season was.

Thus, head coach Luke Fickell and his staff are faced with a decision both monumental and challenging; who should get the start at quarterback?

Wisconsin benched starter Colton Joseph after the Iowa debacle, his third straight game with fewer than 100 passing yards. It turned to true freshman Ryan Hopkins, who proceeded to shred Rutgers the following week to the tune of 241 passing yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions on 75% completion.

However, Hopkins' play regressed the following week as the Badgers' offensive line struggled against a tougher Terps' defensive front. At the end of the shocking loss, he took a gnarly hit on a blindside strip-sack, a hit that limited his ability to practice early the following week and ultimately led Joseph to re-assume the QB1 role. Fickell didn't officially name a starter ahead of the Purdue game, but those in the know knew it was trending towards Joseph drawing the start.

“Ryan didn't clear the (concussion) protocol stuff until later in the week. We kinda knew what we were doing, what it was gonna be, but we also wanted to not tell everything and let everything out there," Fickell said after the win over the Boilermakers.

"(Hopkins) didn’t take many reps this past week. This is one, moving forward, he’ll be able to be back in the mix of things. It wasn’t just the protocol stuff; that last shot he took, he was really sore on his non-throwing side.”

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Fickell alluded to Hopkins being back at practice for Axe Week. At his Monday presser, he was asked who's getting the nod at quarterback, and he remained mum:

“Colton has earned the right, no doubt. But just because a guy got hurt, doesn’t mean he doesn’t have an opportunity as well," he said. "We’re not gonna make any declarations right this minute. But there’s no doubt obviously what Colton did last week was impressive, and it wasn’t just his play, it was his attitude, his demeanor, his edge."

When asked how he feels about a two-quarterback system, he added on: “I don’t know. I’ve never been one that loves that…I don’t know that that’s the plan for where we’re headed, but it’s still early in the week and we’ve gotta see the health of everybody as well.”

Reading the tea leaves from Fickell's QB update

Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Ryan Hopkins. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Once again, Fickell won't commit to a starter during the week, at least publicly. You have to imagine the coaching staff knows which direction it wants to go at this point with the game four days out; this sounds like another competitive advantage answer from Fickell.

Still, there's a few notable things to glean from his response. For starters, though he didn't definitively answer the question about how he feels about a two-quarterback system, he seemed to reject the notion. That would indicate the staff is going to roll with one starting quarterback against the Gophers.

What's more, Fickell was sure to heap praise on Joseph. That seems like an indication that the Badgers will roll with their initial starter. Again, nothing is for certain at this moment, but I'd have to imagine this staff is going to stick with Joseph against the Gophers.