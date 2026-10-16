3 Bold Predictions for Wisconsin's Biggest Test Yet at No. 12 UCLA

The Badgers are on the road again for just their second true away game of the season.

Once again, they're walking into a storied venue for a high-stakes showdown of enormous magnitude.

Wisconsin at No. 12 UCLA is one of the most fascinating Big Ten games of the week on a slate absolutely loaded with them. Luke Fickell's re-vitalized Badgers versus Bob Chesney's upstart Bruins. Two teams that have yet to suffer a conference loss with everything still in front of them on a Saturday evening at the Rose Bowl.

I've got three bold predictions for the huge Week 7 showdown:

The Bruins' QB play hardly matters, backup or not

UCLA quarterback Ty Dieffenbach. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The news of starting quarterback Nico Iamaleava's season-ending injury is brutal for a UCLA team that looks relevant for the first time since days of the old PAC-12. But while it certainly puts a damper on their hot start, I'm not sure it means all that much for the Bruins' offense.

Iamleava wasn't exactly having a lights out season, and he wasn't exactly having a lights out game against Oregon before he got hurt. The gunslinger threw two interceptions and lost a fumble on a play where the ball simply slipped out of his hands as he went through he throwing motion. Assuming he's sidelined for the rest of the season, he finishes the 2026 campaign with 982 passing yards, four touchdowns and four interceptions on 62.1% completion with 144 rushing yards, one score on the ground and the aforementioned lost fumble.

His replacement in Eugene, Ty Dieffenbach, certainly lowers the Bruins' offensive ceiling. He's not quite as physically gifted as Iamaleava and he's far less experienced. UCLA hardly trusted him to throw the ball in Autzen Stadium, but they also hardly needed to, and therein lies the key to this game.

Wisconsin must slow down UCLA's rushing attack that checks in at No. 6 nationally, gashing defenses for 253.2 yards per game. Slowing down star tailback Wayne Knight and that offensive front is the key for the Badgers; in this matchup, the quarterback is secondary.

The Badgers hold UCLA to its lowest rushing output yet

UCLA Bruins running back Wayne Knight. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

UCLA hadn't run for fewer than 214 yards before it stormed into Eugene and toppled the Ducks. Oregon actually did a solid job containing the Bruins' rushing attack, limiting them to 140 yards and 3.0 yards per carry. The problem? It also surrendered a 35-yard rushing touchdown to Knight on a wildcat play, which was enough to push UCLA to victory.

Wisconsin's run defense, meanwhile, is a step up from the Ducks. Oregon might have a slightly better defensive line, but the Badgers are still very stout in the trenches and their inside backer duo of Cooper Catalano and Mason Posa are two of the best players in the country at stopping the run. Wisconsin has also had plenty of time to ponder how to slow down this rugged ground game coming off a bye week.

“The things that they’ve done a really good job of is yards after contact. Their backs have been in particular really really good. They’re really patient," Fickell said this week. "Our ability to gang tackle, our ability to swarm with discipline, because if there’s one thing they do a better job than we’ve seen this year is finding ways to get the edge and finding ways to bounce the edge."

I don't see any reason why the Badgers' defense can't do what Oregon just did, except even better. Wisconsin should pick up where Oregon's run defense left off.

Wisconsin's defense strip-sacks Ty Dieffenbach

There's two main reasons why I foresee a strip-sack in the cards for Wisconsin's defense.

First of all, Dieffenbach is still learning how to navigate the pocket at this level. He found out in Eugene, on plays like the one below, that he can't get away with as much simply based off his athleticism. And like Oregon, Wisconsin has some freakishly athletic edge players.

I truly don’t think UCLA deploying a backup quarterback matters too much for Saturday.



Dieffenbach looked solid in Eugene.



Still, the #Badgers MUST take advantage of plays like this where his inexperience at this level shows: pic.twitter.com/dQTk8nXCW5 — Seamus (@seamus_rohrer) October 16, 2026

What's more, while the Bruins' offensive front has thrived clearing rushing lanes for Knight and company, they've been a little less sturdy in pass protection. Their starting offensive tackles, Jordan Allen and Hall Schmidt, have combined to allow 16 pressures through five games.

That may not sound like much, but contrast that with the two tackles Wisconsin will trot out at the Rose Bowl; Kevin Heywood and Emerson Mandell have combined to allow just three (with the caveat that Mandell has only played 99 total snaps this fall).

I see Wisconsin's edge rushers winning some reps against these tackles, and couple that with Dieffenbach's still-developing pocket presence and you have a recipe for a strip-sack.