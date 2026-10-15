5 UCLA Players Wisconsin Must Contain in Pivotal Showdown at Rose Bowl

Fresh off a bye week, Wisconsin faces a stiff test Saturday when it travels to the Rose Bowl to square off with No. 12 UCLA.

The Bruins are 5-0, coming off a hard-fought 17-15 road win over then-No. 13 Oregon, but will be without starting quarterback Nico Iamaleava for potentially the remainder of the season due to a knee injury. With Iamaleava sidelined, here are five players to know on Bob Chesney’s upstart squad.

Ty Dieffenbach, Quarterback

UCLA Bruins quarterback Ty Dieffenbach | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Nico Iamaleava out for the second half at Oregon, UCLA skipped over Nico’s brother and presumed backup, Madden Iamaleava, in favor of Dieffenbach. Dieffenbach wasn’t asked to do much as a passer but showed poise when thrust into action, going 3-for-6 for 43 yards and a touchdown. A local product from Calabasas, he spent two years at Pittsburgh without seeing action before transferring to FCS Cal Poly for the 2025 campaign.

With the Mustangs, Dieffenbach started nine games, completing 56.8% of his passes for 1,305 yards and nine touchdowns to nine interceptions, in addition to 67 carries for 321 yards and a score on the ground.

The fourth-year signal-caller boasts a solid frame at 6-foot-6 and 227 pounds with good arm strength, but whether he can consistently make downfield throws and avoid turnovers at the Big Ten level remains to be seen. Dieffenbach has some mobility but isn’t a true dual threat, potentially forcing offensive coordinator Dean Kennedy to adjust his play-calling without Iamaleava’s more dynamic rushing ability.

The Bruins are built to run the ball and don’t need prolific production through the air to win games. For Wisconsin, the key will be putting Dieffenbach under pressure and forcing him to make difficult throws in his first start. If the Badgers can capitalize on his inexperience and create turnovers, their chances of pulling off another road upset will improve considerably.

Wayne Knight, Running Back

UCLA Bruins running back Wayne Knight | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Following head coach Bob Chesney from James Madison to UCLA, Knight has been nothing short of spectacular this season. The fifth-year running back has handled 71 carries for 548 yards (7.7 yards per carry) and 10 touchdowns while also adding 11 receptions for 100 yards and a score. He earned Paul Hornung Award National Player of the Week honors for the third time this season after racking up 115 all-purpose yards and two touchdowns at Oregon.

A 2025 Second-Team All-American, Knight has amassed 2,385 rushing yards (6.6 yards per carry) and 21 rushing touchdowns to go along with 72 receptions for 708 yards and four receiving touchdowns across 44 career games.

Undersized at 5-foot-7 and 193 pounds, he’s a home-run hitter who can break loose any time he touches the ball. Knight has scored in all five contests in 2026 and exceeded the 100-yard all-purpose mark in each appearance except Week 2 against San Diego State, when he finished with 97 yards.

Anthony Woods and Jaivian Thomas are also talented running backs who play notable roles in UCLA’s potent rushing attack, but Knight is the king of the backfield and the player Wisconsin must prioritize containing. The Badgers’ defensive front has been mostly stout against the run, but Knight presents a different level of challenge in Pasadena.

Sahir West, EDGE

UCLA Bruins defensive end Sahir West (15) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another James Madison transfer, West has been a consistent source of disruption off the edge. After earning Sun Belt Freshman of the Year honors in 2025, he leads UCLA with 16 pressures to go along with 20 tackles (11 solo), five tackles for loss, two sacks and two fumble recoveries through five games this season.

West’s explosiveness from outside makes him a dangerous pass rusher, but he’s also been reliable against the run, with just one missed tackle on the campaign. Needless to say, the adjustment to Big Ten competition has been a non-issue. Keeping West out of the backfield and minimizing his impact will be a tough but necessary task for Wisconsin’s offensive line if the Badgers hope to find consistent success offensively.

Sammy Omosigho, Linebacker

UCLA Bruins linebacker Sammy Omosigho | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If you’re looking for the alpha of the Bruins defense, look no further than Omosigho. After spending three seasons at Oklahoma, totaling 96 tackles (50 solo), 10 tackles for loss, two sacks, four pass deflections, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery across 37 appearances, he joined UCLA via the transfer portal this offseason.

The previously productive linebacker has taken his game to another level in 2026, tallying 42 tackles (27 solo), 7.5 tackles for loss, three sacks, four forced fumbles and two pass deflections through five games.

Among FBS defenders with at least 200 snaps, Omosigho’s 90.3 PFF grade is tied for seventh in the country. The senior can do it all from the second level, whether it be stuffing the run, rushing the passer or holding things down in coverage.

His performances over the past two games haven’t quite matched his first three, but make no mistake, Omosigho is a bona fide game-wrecker capable of single-handedly swinging a contest in UCLA’s favor. Wisconsin will have its hands full accounting for the versatile linebacker, and keeping him from taking over the game will be paramount to the Badgers’ offensive success.

Ta’Shawn James, Safety

UCLA Bruins defensive back Ta'Shawn James | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For an opportunistic UCLA defense tied for the national lead with 19 takeaways, James has emerged as the top ballhawk. After failing to record an interception across three seasons at Iowa State, the safety has snagged four picks in five games with the Bruins, tied for the second most in the country. He’s also contributed 29 tackles (12 solo), 0.5 sacks and two pass deflections, though the senior has missed a tackle in each contest and owns a 55.6 PFF tackling grade.

James enters Saturday’s matchup on a hot streak, having recorded an interception in back-to-back games, both on the road. He returned a pick for a touchdown against Maryland in Week 4 before coming through with a crucial takeaway to halt Oregon’s momentum last week.

Colton Joseph’s questionable accuracy and decision-making at times have been well-documented, with his three-interception performance at Penn State particularly difficult to forget. Wisconsin managed to overcome those mistakes in Happy Valley, but doing so again in Pasadena against a turnover-hungry Bruins defense will be a much taller task. Keeping the ball out of James’ hands will be critical if the Badgers hope to capture another marquee road victory.