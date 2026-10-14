Wisconsin vs. UCLA Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 7

The UCLA Bruins are fresh off arguably their biggest win in recent program history, upsetting the Oregon Ducks to improve to 5-0 on the season and the No. 12 spot in the latest national rankings.

The Bruins will look to keep their undefeated record intact in Week 7 when they welcome the 4-1 Wisconsin Badgers to the Rose Bowl.

The Badgers had a BYE last week, but they've won four straight games since losing to Notre Dame in Week 1.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this Big Ten showdown.

Wisconsin vs. UCLA Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Wisconsin +2.5 (-108)

UCLA -2.5 (-112)

Moneyline

Wisconsin +108

UCLA -130

Total

OVER 44.5 (-104)

UNDER 44.5 (-118)

Wisconsin vs. UCLA How to Watch

Date: Saturday, October 17

Time: 7:30 pm ET

Venue: Rose Bowl

How to Watch (TV): NBC

Wisconsin record: 4-1 (2-0 in Big Ten)

UCLA record: 5-0 (3-0 in Big Ten)

Wisconsin vs. UCLA Betting Trends

Wisconsin is 7-3 against the spread in its last 10 games

The UNDER is 7-3 in Wisconsin's last 10 games

UCLA is 5-0 against the spread this season

The OVER is 3-2 in UCLA games this season

Wisconsin vs. UCLA Key Player to Watch

Wayne Knight, RB - UCLA Bruins

Wayne Knight is a big reason that UCLA is 5-0 this season. He has racked up 548 yards on 71 carries, good for 7.7 yards per rush. He has already found the end zone 11 times, 10 times on the ground and once through the air. Wisconsin will have to find a way to slow him down to have any hope of winning this game.

Wisconsin vs. UCLA Prediction and Best Bet

I'm going to keep riding the momentum of the UCLA Bruins and bet on them to win and cover in this game.

Styles make fights, and the Bruins have a stylistic advantage in this game. The Badgers' biggest strength is their secondary, leading the entire nation in opponent EPA per pass. Unfortunately, the Bruins' bread and butter is their run game, where they rank fourth in EPA per rush and 15th in rush success rate. That means they're well suited to attack the weakness of the Badgers' defense, which is their ability to stop the run.

Defensively, UCLA is as good as any team in the country, ranking inside the top 10 in both adjusted opponent EPA per play and opponent success rate.

I'll lay the points with the Bruins.

Pick: UCLA -2.5 (-112) via FanDuel

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