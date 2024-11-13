3 keys for Wisconsin to pull off upset over No. 1 Oregon
Does the Wisconsin football team have any chance to shock to world and knock off No. 1 Oregon?
The Badgers will take on the top-ranked Ducks at 6:30 p.m. Saturday night in primetime at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis. As of Wednesday afternoon, Oregon is favored by 14 points, but what does Wisconsin have to do if they want to pull off the impossible?
1. Braedyn Locke plays mistake-free/win the turnover battle
One of the most important recipes to success in pulling off an upset is winning the turnover battle. When you're facing a team that has a talent advantage, you need to find a way to steal as many possessions as possible.
Wisconsin quarterback Braedyn Locke has struggled with that this season, throwing an interception in all six starts that he's made this year. He might not need to throw for 300-plus yards and three touchdowns, but the Badgers will need him to play mistake-free if they want any chance of keeping up with the Ducks.
2. Lean on Tawee Walker and the running game
Oregon is a complete football team on both sides of the ball, but if there's one area where it's weak, it's run defense. The Ducks allow 117.4 rushing yards per game, which is still a very good mark, but there are a few more holes than they have as a pass-defense unit.
Wisconsin is 4-0 in games this season where Tawee Walker runs for more than 60 yards. If the Badgers are able to get back to their roots and establish the run, they could control the pace of Saturday's game.
3. Get creative and take risks
It would be hard to find any area on the field where Wisconsin has a clear advantage over Oregon. There is a reason that the Badgers are 5-4, and there's a reason the Ducks are 10-0. Wisconsin is simply not going to win this game straight up.
Luke Fickell, Phil Longo and the entire coaching staff will need to find ways to steal possessions in this game. Between trick plays, onside kicks and fake punts, Wisconsin needs to get creative and catch Oregon off guard.