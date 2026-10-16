3 Matchups That Will Decide the Game Between Wisconsin and No. 12 UCLA

Wisconsin is set to do battle with UCLA this week for the first time since 2000 and the stakes continue to rise.

What Bob Chesney has done in his first season at the helm for the Bruins is nothing short of remarkable thus far, but for Luke Fickell, who’s in year four of a rebuild of his own, he’s facing significantly more pressure.

Ahead of a pivotal collision at the Rose Bowl, here are the individual and positional battles that I expect to decide the game, including the debut of a new transfer.

Ty Dieffenbach versus Javan Robinson

Anytime a defense gets a chance to get after a backup quarterback, it absolutely must. I don’t think this is just a Robinson effort, as the front seven getting pressure and making Dieffenbach throw into loaded boxes will play a major role, but the Arizona State transfer has looked elite in recent games.

Back in September against Notre Dame, I said that Wisconsin couldn’t avoid throwing Leonard Moore’s way. With a backup quarterback and Robinson’s play as of late, I have to imagine that UCLA isn’t overly excited to throw his way.

Robinson enters the contest with five passes defended on the season, but he’s yet to force a turnover. In a game where offense may be tough to come by, he’ll be looking for Dieffenbach to make a mistake, or just give him a chance to make a play on the ball.

Oct 3, 2026; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers cornerback Javan Robinson (2) during the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Again, this isn’t simply a Robinson versus Dieffenbach matchup, it’s Mike Tressel’s defense as a whole getting to the backup quarterback with disguised pressures and varying coverage looks. Wisconsin has grown accustomed to playing with backup quarterbacks, and the turnovers that come with it, so perhaps Robinson can help turn the tide in the Badgers’ favor for once.

Mason Posa and Cooper Catalano versus Wayne Knight

Even with Nico Iamaleava, UCLA’s offense is anchored by the rushing attack. Without Iamaleava, it’s almost certain that the Bruins turn to Knight even more going forward. It feels like Posa and Catalano are on this list every week, but they’ve earned that right.

Charles Perkins, Hammond Russell IV and the others along the defensive line have had big moments stopping the run as well, but Posa and Catalano are the stars on this defense and will be crucial to limiting Knight.

With Iamaleava out, I don’t think the Badgers need to hold Knight under 50 yards or anything to that extreme, but make him work for every yard. That means on the carries where he has a hole, Posa, Catalano and the other middle linebackers are there to meet him.

Knight could surpass 100 yards on the ground on Saturday night, but Wisconsin can limit the yards-per-carry and shut things down through the air, it could still find itself in position to win.

UCLA running back Wayne Knight scores a touchdown as the Oregon Ducks host the UCLA Bruins on Oct. 10, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Wisconsin receivers versus UCLA secondary

In positive injury news — which has become foreign to the Badgers in recent seasons — Jaylon Domingeaux is expected to make his season debut on Saturday. I don’t view his return as a season-changing addition, but I think he’ll make an impact.

The more looks you can give a defense with receiver combinations, the better, and Domingeaux helps in that facet. Whether he plays a ton or limited snaps to get into the flow of the offense, he’s a weapon on the outside.

UCLA, tentatively, may be without a key piece in the secondary. Rodrick Pleasant, who owns four passes defended and an interception on the season, was listed as questionable in the Bruins’ weekly injury report.

With 19 forced turnovers on the season, UCLA has been elite defensively across the board, but if Pleasant isn’t able to go, Domingeaux and the other receivers will need to try to find a weak link in the UCLA defense.

Colton Joseph has been prone to bad turnovers this season, but if his receivers can take advantage of a secondary that is either without a key player, or at the very least dinged up, a productive day through the air would go a long way for Wisconsin’s upset hopes.