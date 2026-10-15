Wisconsin's Offense Could Get Big Boost With Several Key Players Poised to Return at No. 12 UCLA

Wisconsin's initial injury report for the Badgers' massive road test at No. 12 UCLA looks quite promising.

The two biggest question marks, health-wise, headed into Week 7 were starting tailback Abu Sama and starting center Austin Kawecki. Fickell's initial prognosis of each sounded more promising for Sama and a little more uncertain for Kawecki.

“I would expect that Abu is good. As of right now I would hope and believe he’s okay. Austin, I don’t really know yet. He’ll have a club on his hand right now. As the week goes, we’ll see how much he can do," he said at his weekly press conference.

The Badgers initial injury report reflects Fickell's comments. Sama is listed as probable while Kawecki is listed as questionable.

Looks like starting center Austin Kawecki has a shot to play this week for the #Badgers.



RB Abu Sama and WR Jaylon Domingeaux appear poised to return as well. pic.twitter.com/9zuw1eSzk6 — Seamus (@seamus_rohrer) October 15, 2026

Notably, former FCS Southeastern Louisiana standout wide receiver Jaylon Domingeaux is also listed as probable. His potential return came to light last week, and indeed, it appears that he's slated to play if all goes according to plan.

Also notable is halfback Nate Palmer being listed as doubtful. He has nine carries for 26 yards this season and has operated as Wisconsin's RB3 when Sama's been unavailable and RB4 when he's suited up.

Instant takeaways from the Badgers' initial injury report

Wisconsin offensive lineman Austin Kawecki. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Kawecki is the biggest name to monitor here in my eyes. Sama's return would be a big boost for the ground game, but Darrion Dupree has been excellent this season and has arguably been the Badgers' best all-around back. Still, there's no denying the big-play ability Sama brings to the table; he's been Wisconsin's most explosive ball-carrier at 6.8 yards per carry.

It's also worth noting that Kawecki's backup, Ryan Cory, played extremely well in his stead, looking significantly improved from last fall. Wisconsin isn't in as much trouble as it could be if Kawecki remains out. Nonetheless, the return of the veteran center would be a big boost on the road against a stout run defense that ranks No. 14 in the country allowing just 87.6 yards per game on the ground.

Still, Fickell said Kawecki has a club on his snapping hand this week, another variable to keep in mind here.

I gotta say, I’m really impressed with what backup center Ryan Cory put on tape against MSU.



Looks like a completely different player from last year. #Badgers pic.twitter.com/ZL4fOj2YLM — Seamus (@seamus_rohrer) October 13, 2026

If Domingeaux indeed returns, it'll be interesting to see how the Badgers use him. Malachi Coleman has earned his reps at wideout, as have Tyrell Henry and Eugene Hilton Jr. We know the staff loves them some Chris Brooks Jr as well. Still, Domingeaux flashed some serious skill at Southeastern Louisiana and carried that over into offseason practices in Madison.