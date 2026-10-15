3 Storylines I'm Following in Wisconsin's Huge Clash With No. 12 UCLA

Fresh off the bye week, Wisconsin is headed to the Grandaddy of Them All, the Rose Bowl, to take on a UCLA team that is riding as high as any program in the country.

In Bob Chesney’s first season, the Bruins enter the showdown at 5-0, ranked No. 12 in the country. In what is a pivotal game for the direction of the Badgers’ season, here are three storylines I’m following.

Wisconsin catches an injury break

For each of Luke Fickell’s first three seasons, Wisconsin has had as bad of luck at the quarterback position as possible. Almost unbelievably, it will be the team with better luck at that position — knock on wood — as UCLA quarterback Nico Iamaleava was ruled out for the season this week.

Injuries are always unfortunate, no matter who they affect, and should never be celebrated. What I will say is that for Fickell, who has been on the wrong side of this scenario too many times, the pressure is on.

UCLA quarterback Nico Iamaleava looks to pass as the Oregon Ducks host the UCLA Bruins on Oct. 10, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Whether it’s Ty Dieffenbach, or Madden Iamaleava in a shocking turn of events, Wisconsin must get after the Bruins’ quarterback. This was a game that felt winnable, regardless of if UCLA had Iamaleava available or not, but with his absence, it’s starting to feel like one the Badgers should win.

Chesney is a fantastic coach and there’s no doubt that he’s fully capable of winning this game with a backup, but when the absence of your starting quarterback may be one of the largest reasons Fickell is still Wisconsin’s head coach, it's crucial that his team comes out and does to UCLA what teams have done to the Badgers in recent years.

Run defense with a chance to prove its pedigree

When the front seven has been at its best this season against the run, it's as good as most groups in the country. There have, however, been moments of vulnerability in the run game.

Looking back on Wisconsin’s signature win — which isn’t aging great — the defense completely shut Penn State’s water off on the ground, forcing Rocco Becht to win the game through the air, which he couldn’t do. With a backup quarterback in for the Bruins, you have to expect a run-heavy offensive attack.

Entering the contest, UCLA ranks sixth nationally, but first among power-conference schools, in rushing yards per game with 253.2. This is without a doubt the best ground game the Badgers have faced, but when they’ve been at their best, they’ve stuffed the run, so it’s safe to say that may be the deciding factor in the contest.

With the aforementioned poorly-aging Penn State win, going into Pasadena and shutting down one of the sport’s best run games would be a statement, easily propelling the program back into the AP Poll for the first time in years.

Wisconsin linebacker Mason Posa (8) celebrates his fourth down tackle during the third quarter of their game against Michigan State Saturday, October 3, 2026 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Colton Joseph taking care of the football

It’s not just Joseph who needs to take care of the ball, fumbles from running backs and receivers or special teams muffs could prove detrimental too, but he’ll be the key.

With 19 forced turnovers through five games, UCLA ranks behind only New Mexico in that metric. What’s the best way to spark an offense without its starting quarterback? Giving it the ball with a short field.

Not to say that Joseph’s big-play ability isn’t critical in this game, but if he gives the ball away and sets up the Bruins’ offense for success, or even worse, a defensive score, Wisconsin could find itself in some trouble.

Dieffenbach has nine starts in his college career, all of them coming last season at FCS Cal Poly. Making him uncomfortable in his first power-conference start will be the Badgers’ No. 1 key to victory. His 9:9 touchdown-to-interception ratio from a season ago doesn’t suggest he will carve up the Wisconsin defense, but he’s a 6–foot-6, strong-armed quarterback who can’t be taken lightly.

Overall, I’m not calling for a shutout, but if Joseph — and everyone else — can take care of the football and force Dieffenbach to play a long field, it would go a long way for the Badgers’ chances to get a huge win.