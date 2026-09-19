What We Need to See From Wisconsin Football vs. Eastern Michigan in Week 3

Things are about to get real for Wisconsin football. But first, one final "tune-up" game.

With what appears to be a rather weak Eastern Michigan team on tap for Week 3, the Badgers are positioned nicely to cruise to a 2-1 record ahead of conference play, which is where most people expected them to be with Notre Dame and two buy games constituting the first three matchups of the season.

As three-plus touchdown favorites, Wisconsin is widely expected to get the win and handle their business against the Eagles. But assuming the Badgers avoid a shocking upset that might get head coach Luke Fickell fired on the spot, what do we need to see from this team to feel confident with Big Ten play — and the No. 14 Penn State Nittany Lions — lurking around the corner?

Badgers On SI breaks it all down below:

Better ball-placement from Colton Joseph

Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Colton Joseph. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

By and large, Joseph has made sound decisions with the football and, outside of a catastrophic pick-six against Notre Dame, kept it out of harm's way.

What he hasn't done consistently? Put the ball where it needs to be. His accuracy was fine against the Fighting Irish, but against Western Illinois, he was high, low, wide and behind, especially in the first half.

Eastern Michigan's pass defense ranks a lowly 112th nationally, but Joseph doesn't have to shred the Eagles through the air for us to feel confident in him ahead of Big Ten play. However, he does need to continue to make the correct reads and tighten up his accuracy issues from last week.

At least one defensive turnover

Wisconsin linebacker Tyreese Fearbry. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Wisconsin's defense still hasn't forced a turnover through two games, and while it's only been eight quarters, the takeaway drought is getting dangerously close to being a portent of bad things to come for the remainder of the season. Last fall, the Badgers ranked dead last in the FBS with just six turnovers forced.

Eagles quarterback Noah Kim is tied for third nationally with six turnover-worthy plays. Needless to say, that's way more than you want your quarterback to have through three games. Wisconsin must capitalize whenever Kim is careless with the football.

At least two sacks

If the sacks don't start to come against Eastern Michigan, I'm not sure when they will. The Eagles have allowed their quarterback Kim to be sacked six times already, and their starting offensive tackles alone have combined to allow 15 pressures and two sacks.

Eastern Michigan’s right tackle has been a problem.



Gorgeous spin move here from MSU’s Kenny Soares Jr, but #Badgers’ pass-rushers should be licking their chops. pic.twitter.com/WxzDLB97ej — Seamus (@seamus_rohrer) September 16, 2026

The Badgers have done a solid job getting pressure on opposing gunslingers, particularly fifth-year outside backer Sebastian Cheeks. But now, they have to finish plays and make a dent in the sack column.