After a strong first half against Notre Dame in Week 1, the Wisconsin Badgers have slowed down, leaving head coach Luke Fickell on the hot seat and near the top of Kalshi’s college football coach market. Fickell has the second-highest price to be fired at 72%, only behind Mike Norvell at Florida State.

After coming into the season with just a 25% chance of being fired, his price is up 47%. Kalshi grades the market on whether Fickell is still with the team come February. A $10 trade on Fickell being out before February profits $3.61.

Will Luke Fickell be fired? - Kalshi

Yes 72%

No 33%

Badgers contained

For two quarters, the $20 million roster looked worth it as Wisconsin tied Notre Dame 10-10. After halftime, Notre Dame outscored the Badgers 28-3 and won 41-13. That being said, Notre Dame is one of the best teams in the nation. This wasn't a surprise. If anything, the first half was.

In Week 2, Wisconsin won 36-9 over Western Illinois. However, they went in as 43.5-point favorites and allowed their opponents to put up over 300 yards and lead the possession margin.

The road ahead

Wisconsin has a Week 3 matchup against Eastern Michigan coming up, where they are 24.5-point favorites. Then it's the start of Big Ten play, which is not forgiving.

Five of Wisconsin’s nine conference games are on the road and against higher-end opponents, including No. 14 Penn State, a new-look UCLA, and No. 18 Iowa. Their home schedule features Michigan State, No. 12 USC, and Minnesota to finish the year. There is a world where they go in as significant underdogs in most of those games.

Time to move on

Given his time with Wisconsin has been anything but pleasant, it’s surprising that Fickell has made it this far. He’s gone 18-22 to this point overall and 11-17 in conference play. Wisconsin has never been ranked under Fickell either.

It’s hard to imagine that if the estimated $20 million roster does not produce this season, Fickell still has a job come the end of the year. Wisconsin kicks off Week 3 at home at 12:30 p.m. EST.

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