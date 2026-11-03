Wisconsin Football Stock Report: Few Risers, Plenty of Fallers After Demoralizing Loss to Iowa

Wisconsin (5-3, 3-2) endured a humiliating trip to Iowa City on Saturday, suffering a 30-0 defeat to Iowa (6-2, 3-2). The Badgers were shut out by the Hawkeyes for the second consecutive season, with an inept offensive performance and defensive shortcomings contributing to the lopsided result.

Following another dismal showing against their rivals, Badgers On SI breaks down whose stock is rising and whose is falling.

Stock Up

Jaylon Domingeaux

Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Jaylon Domingeaux | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

There weren’t many bright spots for Wisconsin’s offense Saturday, but Domingeaux was an exception. The Southeastern Louisiana transfer led the Badgers with six receptions for 86 yards, including an impressive adjustment to haul in a 41-yard completion. The senior also earned a 77.2 PFF offensive grade, the highest mark on Wisconsin’s offense.

Domingeaux missed the beginning of the season with a hand injury and has appeared in just three games, but he’s quickly making his presence felt. In those appearances, he’s hauled in nine receptions for 118 yards, with Saturday’s performance accounting for most of that production.

With the passing attack struggling to generate consistent production, Domingeaux has made a compelling case to remain a focal point of Wisconsin’s offense moving forward.

Stock Down

Colton Joseph

Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Colton Joseph | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Joseph’s first season in Madison has been a roller coaster, with flashes of promise repeatedly overshadowed by inconsistent passing performances. After struggling mightily against UCLA, the Old Dominion transfer was more efficient in Wisconsin’s victory over USC, though he rarely pushed the ball downfield. Saturday’s performance against Iowa did little to alleviate the concerns surrounding his ability as a passer.

The fourth-year gunslinger went just 5-for-14 for 90 yards before giving way to Ryan Hopkins, who finished 8-for-13 for 93 yards and an interception. Joseph also failed to make his usual impact on the ground, managing just six rushing yards on seven carries while losing a fumble. His 35.4 PFF offensive grade was the lowest among Wisconsin players.

Through eight games, Joseph has thrown for 1,346 yards and 11 touchdowns against five interceptions while completing 55.6% of his passes. He’s also rushed 91 times for 371 yards (4.1 yards per carry) and four touchdowns, but his inconsistency as a passer remains a glaring concern.

Joseph has shown he’s capable of making game-changing plays, but those moments have been too sporadic. With Wisconsin’s offense continuing to sputter, it’s fair to question whether a change under center is warranted. At the very least, the Badgers need more from Joseph if he’s going to remain their unquestioned starter.

Matt Jung

What a difference a week makes. Against USC, Jung delivered arguably his finest performance in a Wisconsin uniform, recording six tackles (five solo) and three pass deflections. Matched up against a talented Trojans passing attack, the fifth-year was impressively stout in coverage, allowing just three receptions for 24 yards on eight targets.

After an uneven start to the season, Jung appeared to have turned a corner, looking increasingly comfortable and confident in his role. Unfortunately, much of that progress seemed to unravel against Iowa.

The trouble began on the Hawkeyes’ opening possession, when Jung overcommitted underneath and lost his footing in coverage, allowing a 45-yard completion on third down. Although he finished with 12 tackles (nine solo) and a tackle for loss, the counting stats masked a rough afternoon. Jung allowed completions on all five passes thrown his way for 73 yards and missed two tackles, earning a 54.4 overall PFF grade and a particularly troubling 43.9 coverage grade.

After seemingly finding his footing in recent weeks, Jung took a considerable step backward Saturday. His performance against USC demonstrated what he’s capable of, but the inconsistency that plagued him earlier in the season resurfaced in a big way against Iowa. The veteran safety needs to regain his form if Wisconsin’s secondary is going to rebound.

Jai’mier Scott

Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Reece Vander Zee and Wisconsin Badgers cornerback Jai'mier Scott | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Wisconsin’s secondary was thoroughly picked apart by Iowa quarterback Hank Brown, who went 20-for-24 for 222 yards and two touchdowns. While the defensive struggles were widespread, Scott was among the most glaring liabilities in the defensive backfield.

The starting cornerback committed three penalties, including two for pass interference and one for defensive holding, repeatedly giving Iowa opportunities to extend possessions. His shortcomings extended beyond the penalties, however, as Scott earned a 52.5 overall PFF grade and a 48.6 coverage grade across 62 defensive snaps.

Defensive coordinator Mike Tressel deserves criticism for his vanilla play-calling and affinity for soft zone coverage, but that doesn’t excuse Scott’s individual struggles. The sophomore has shown flashes of promise this season, but Saturday’s performance was a major setback. His ability to bounce back and provide more dependable play will be worth monitoring as Wisconsin looks to shore up its secondary.

Offensive Line

Wisconsin’s offensive line has endured an up-and-down season, and Saturday’s showing was a particularly ugly chapter. The Badgers managed just 52 rushing yards on 24 carries, struggling to establish any rhythm against Iowa’s physical defensive front. Pre-snap discipline was another glaring issue, with four offensive linemen committing false-start penalties in the first half alone.

Left tackle Kevin Heywood endured an especially difficult afternoon, earning a 46.3 PFF grade and allowing two pressures. Right tackle Emerson Mandell also surrendered two pressures, though his 62.4 overall grade was the highest among Wisconsin’s offensive linemen. Left guard Colin Cubberly (59.5) and center Stylz Blackmon (57.6) also struggled.

With Barrett Nelson sidelined, Austin Kawecki returned to the starting lineup at right guard, having previously started at center before suffering a broken hand against Michigan State. Kawecki held up well in pass protection but struggled as a run blocker, finishing with a 55.6 overall grade. Ryan Cory (53.3), Blake Cherry (61.8) and PJ Wilkins (57.5) also received some playing time along the interior, but none made a particularly strong impression.

There are certainly mitigating factors, including injuries and the constant reshuffling of personnel, and Wisconsin’s offensive line has shown improvement compared to last season. However, that progress hasn’t translated into the consistency needed to establish the kind of dominance in the trenches that has long defined the program. Saturday’s performance was a collective setback, and offensive line coach Eric Mateos still has plenty of work to do to get the unit where it needs to be.