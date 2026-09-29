Wisconsin Football Stock Report: Who’s Up and Who’s Down After Upset Win Over Penn State

Facing a 17-point deficit, Wisconsin clawed its way back to stun No. 13 Penn State 24-20 in Happy Valley, improving to 3-1 with a statement win to open Big Ten play. Following the thrilling comeback, Badgers On SI takes stock of which players are trending up and down.

Stock Up

Jacob Harris

Wisconsin Badgers tight end Jacob Harris | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Just two weeks ago, Harris was categorized as “stock down” based on the entire tight end room’s lack of involvement in the passing game. Now? Harris is coming off the best performance of his collegiate career, hauling in five receptions for 105 yards, including the game-winning 72-yard touchdown with 1:13 remaining in the fourth quarter.

The touchdown itself was glorious, but it also served as a moment of redemption for the Bowling Green transfer after he committed two false starts earlier on the drive. His efforts culminated in a team-high 89.0 PFF grade.

Only wide receiver Tyrell Henry has more catches and receiving yards than Harris, who’s up to 11 receptions for 203 yards and a score through four games. At 6-foot-6 and 265 pounds, the senior is a big-bodied target with great hands, making him a logical high-point and red-zone threat.

While that’s certainly true, Harris’ athleticism and ability to make plays after the catch were also on full display at Beaver Stadium. He’s clearly developed a rapport with quarterback Colton Joseph, and I’d expect Harris to continue operating in a significant role in the Badgers’ offense.

Hammond Russell IV

Wisconsin Badgers defensive lineman Hammond Russell IV (91) | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Russell did a perfectly fine job through the first three games of the season, but nothing necessarily memorable. That changed in Week 4, as the defensive tackle sacked Rocco Becht on his own in the second quarter before teaming up with Sebastian Cheeks for another takedown on Penn State’s final drive in the fourth quarter. In between, Russell batted a Becht pass into the air that fell into the arms of teammate Charles Perkins for an interception early in the third quarter.

Russell didn’t play a perfect game, as he was flagged twice for being offside, with one penalty accepted. Those miscues, however, are plenty forgivable given the tangible impact the West Virginia transfer had in the win. Russell has logged the most snaps of any Wisconsin interior defensive lineman and should continue to lead the rotation.

Javan Robinson

Wisconsin Badgers cornerback Javan Robinson | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Robinson saw his stock dip last week after a forgettable moment against Eastern Michigan in which he surrendered an 18-yard touchdown. To say the cornerback responded well would be an understatement, as he was targeted 10 times by Penn State but allowed just two catches for nine yards. His three pass deflections tied a career high, as even when Robinson was out of position or beaten momentarily, he recovered to thwart Becht’s downfield attempts.

The fifth-year was brought into the secondary for moments like these, armed with big-game experience from his two-year tenure at Arizona State. Robinson’s experience and confidence should continue to serve Wisconsin well as the Badgers move deeper into Big Ten play.

Stock Down

PJ Wilkins

Wisconsin Badgers offensive lineman PJ Wilkins | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The overall showing of the offensive line in an intense road environment was serviceable, but Wilkins continues to stand out as the weakest link. The unit was credited with allowing three pressures, all attributed to the left tackle, who also committed a false start.

Wilkins’ 56.9 PFF grade was below average but, remarkably, still his best of the campaign, as his 51.9 overall mark leaves plenty to be desired. A full-fledged change might not be imminent, as Wilkins played all 67 snaps against Penn State and has seldom left the field early this season. Still, his continued struggles should open the door for Florida State transfer Lucas Simmons-Johansson to earn reps as Colton Joseph’s blindside blocker.

Malachi Coleman

Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Malachi Coleman | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Coleman was a major bright spot with his four-reception, 76-yard and one-touchdown performance in Week 1 against Notre Dame. Since then, things haven’t gone the wide receiver’s way. He was knocked out of the Week 2 game against Western Illinois with an injury that kept him sidelined for Week 3 against Eastern Michigan. Coleman’s availability against Penn State was seen as a notable development, but the Minnesota transfer didn’t see a target across 27 snaps.

The physical tools can’t be denied, as Coleman moves impressively at 6-foot-5 and 205 pounds. With that being said, he might not be a reliable target each and every week. His big-play ability, in theory, complements Tyrell Henry’s underneath skills from the slot and adds another layer to the Wisconsin aerial attack, but Coleman will have to prove himself again to reignite the hype that followed his performance at Lambeau Field.