Wisconsin won its final game of the regular season on Friday night and also had several highly rated prospects on campus.

Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell and his staff hosted a group of recruits for the Badgers' regular-season finale against Minnesota at Camp Randall Stadium. Among the visitors was 2028 four-star quarterback Hudson West from Sarasota, Florida.

NEW: Wisconsin is making serious moves on the 2028 recruiting trail — and a 4-star QB left Madison with plenty to think about.



Fickell's turnaround is real. The Badgers are recruiting like it. A massive OT, and a 4-star LB also came for the win over Minnesota.



Intel:… pic.twitter.com/jqLcm1yJ36 — Steve Wiltfong (@SWiltfong_) November 28, 2026

Wisconsin has continued to pursue highly rated players for its future recruiting classes. The Badgers already have several commitments in the 2028 class, including edge rusher Jalanie George, who committed to Wisconsin in October. The commitment was a major recruiting win for Fickell and his staff, as Wisconsin landed one of the top prospects in its 2028 class.

West was one of the more notable uncommitted visitors in Madison.

Four-Star Quarterback Hudson West Visits Wisconsin

West is a 2028 quarterback from Sarasota, Florida, and a four-star prospect according to Rivals. Rivals ranks him No. 71 nationally and No. 8 among quarterbacks in his class.

The Badgers have already offered West a scholarship. His recruiting profile also lists offers from Florida, Georgia Tech, Missouri and SMU, among others.

West's recruitment has drawn attention from national recruiting reporters. On3's Chad Simmons reported that Wisconsin and Missouri were scheduled to host the Florida quarterback for visits as he entered an important stretch in his recruitment. West was among the prospects who made the trip to Madison for the Minnesota game.

Wisconsin has made an effort to build relationships with several quarterbacks in the 2028 class. The Badgers have also been pursuing other young signal-callers, as Wisconsin continues to make moves with elite quarterback prospects.

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The quarterback was not the only offensive prospect Wisconsin welcomed to campus.

Four-star offensive tackle Axton Lange, a 2028 prospect from Temecula, California, was also among the visitors. Rivals ranks Lange No. 27 among offensive tackles in his class.

Wisconsin Hosted a Loaded Group of Recruits

In addition to West and Lange, several other highly rated prospects made the trip to Madison on Friday night.

Isaiah Grant, a four-star wide receiver from Sioux City, Iowa, visited Wisconsin along with four-star defensive lineman Sam Hirschy from New Palestine, Indiana, and four-star safety Drake Coellner from Carmel, Indiana.

5 games not played, week 5-9 highlights

⭐️ 12 D1 offers

⭐️4 tds

⭐️300 yds

⭐️20 ctch

⭐️68 long pic.twitter.com/EsAlsLkwnG — Isaiah Grant |4⭐️ WR| (@IsaiahJGrant44) October 25, 2026

Three-star offensive tackle Gerrit DeWaard from Malcolm, Nebraska, also visited. Four-star tight end Hank Doyle, a member of the 2029 class from Grafton, Wisconsin, was part of the group as well.

The group gave Wisconsin an opportunity to connect with prospects at several different positions. The Badgers are recruiting both sides of the ball, with offensive and defensive players making the trip to Madison.

Wisconsin was on the road at Purdue the previous week and came home with a win. The Badgers then returned to Camp Randall Stadium for the regular-season finale against Minnesota. Wisconsin reclaimed Paul Bunyan's Axe and closed out the regular season with an 8-4 record.

West's visit is worth monitoring as Wisconsin continues to recruit the quarterback position. The Badgers have already offered the four-star prospect a scholarship and had an opportunity to show him around campus.

There were no new commitments reported from the uncommitted visitors following the Minnesota game. However, Wisconsin has an opportunity to continue building relationships with several highly rated prospects as Fickell and his staff work on the future of the program.