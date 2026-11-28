Following a drubbing of Purdue in West Lafayette, Wisconsin returned home looking to reclaim Paul Bunyan’s Axe. It did exactly that. The Badgers established the run and shut off the water on PJ Fleck’s offense in a dominant victory. Here’s how I graded each phase of the game.

Offense: A-

Wisconsin wide receiver Eugene Hilton Jr. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Maybe I’m being a little too picky here. Wisconsin ran all over Minnesota, logging 265 rushing yards to the Golden Gophers’ 11. And while the game felt out of reach to me once the Badger defense was playing with a two-score lead, there were a couple plays that I thought prevented things from getting really out of hand.

The decision to have Colton Joseph air it out on third-and-one on the first drive of the game was an absolute head-scratcher from Jeff Grimes. That decision set Minnesota up for its only offensive score of the day.

To end Wisconsin’s next offensive possession, Grimes dialed up a quarterback draw, which has worked for this offense this season, but the Golden Gophers were all over it and it wasn’t well blocked, forcing a punt on a drive that looked promising. Joseph’s second pick of the night was more on Eugene Hilton Jr., but any turnover essentially in the end zone hurts.

As for the positives, how about a vintage Badger run-game performance. Led by Joseph who went for 101 yards rushing, Wisconsin rushed for 265 on 51 carries, averaging better than five yards per carry. Joseph added 217 yards and a score through the air, but it was the dominance on the ground that stood out.

Overall, an offense that has struggled mightily at times dominated on the ground and scored 28 points, which you’ll take 10 times out of 10 in a rivalry matchup.

Defense: A+

Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Sebastian Cheeks. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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This defense has been absolute nails all season long and Friday night was no different. Sure, holding a Lincoln Riley offense to seven points was probably the best defensive output of the season on paper, but the way Mike Tressel’s group absolutely suffocated Minnesota was beautiful to watch.

Throughout the week we wrote about a struggling Golden Gopher run game having an uphill battle to get things going against the Badgers' run defense. It was even tougher than we initially anticipated. Minnesota averaged less than a yard per carry, going for just 11 yards on 14 attempts. In a rivalry game which is usually decided in the trenches, it was obvious that the Golden Gophers never stood a chance.

Even with a beat up secondary, missing both Javan Robinson and Matt Jung, Minnesota couldn’t muster much through the air either. Drake Lindsey threw 28 passes, completing just 14 of them, only amounting to 104 yards. The Golden Gophers have a talented receiving core, but it couldn’t take advantage of an inexperienced back line for Wisconsin.

Minnesota scored just three points on offense all night, coming off a Joseph interception. On the scoring drive, the Golden Gophers gained 25 yards and Luke Drzewiecki made a 53-yard field goal. Beyond that, Minnesota did nothing offensively. It was an absolutely dominant effort from the defense.

Special Teams: B+

It was another week where there weren't a lot of opportunities for the special teams to make game-changing plays because of the nature of the game, but Bob Ligashesky’s crews were good.

For a second consecutive week, Gavin Lahm didn’t attempt a field goal, but made all four of his extra-point attempts, so no complaints there. Sean West had three punts, two of which were downed inside the 20, and a third which probably should have been as well.

Tyrell Henry had a couple nice punt returns, totaling 19 yards, but Darrion Dupree didn’t get an opportunity to return a kick. None of West’s punts were returned, and Minnesota’s three kick returns by Quayd Hendryx totaled just 39 yards.

Overall: A+

The Wisconsin Badgers line up for a play during the second quarter against the Minnesota Golden Gophers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For the final game of the season, I’m not going to be picky or long-winded with my overall grade. Wisconsin hasn’t won this game since 2023. Was part of that quarterback play? Absolutely, but it’s a rivalry game and the backup quarterback excuse can’t excuse losses to the Golden Gophers. On Friday, Luke Fickell’s team looked prepared and motivated, dominating Minnesota for 60 minutes to reclaim the axe. At least temporarily, every fan should be happy with the program because rivalry wins are not easy to come by, no matter the season.