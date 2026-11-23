Given the history of Wisconsin football's program, its clear need for dynamic playmakers on offense and tailback Kingston Allen's emergence as one of the best running back prospects the Dairy State has ever seen, there's little debate as to who the Badgers' most important commit in their 2027 class is.

However, he may not be a Badger for very long.

The Notre Dame Academy (Green Bay) Tritons ball-carrier pledged to Wisconsin on April 3, the spring ahead of his senior season. He was a big commitment at the time for this staff, as he was already a four-star running back and yet another top in-state player locked down in a loaded 2027 cycle for Wisconsin.

Allen's stock has skyrocketed since. At the time of his commitment to the Badgers, his only other FBS offers were Northwestern, Eastern Michigan and North Dakota State. This fall, amidst his record-breaking senior season, Allen has picked up scholarship offers from Ohio State and Alabama.

He's also jettisoned up the recruiting leaderboards as his utter dominance continues. 247Sports ranks him as the No. 139 player nationally and the No. 7 running back. On3/Rivals, meanwhile, pencils him in at No. 149 nationally the No. 9 running back. He's the consensus top player in Wisconsin.

With three more touchdowns in the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association (WIAA) Division 2 title game against Monona Grove, he finishes 2026 with 71 rushing touchdowns, which ties the national high school football single season record of 71 previously set by Myles McLaughlin. He finishes the season with 3,944 rushing yards (a state record) on 339 carries. In his career overall, his 7,813 rushing yards and 132 touchdowns are both state records as well.

After the title game win, Allen was asked if he remains 100 percent committed to Wisconsin:

🚨EXCLUSIVE: I asked Notre Dame's Kingston Allen @KingstonAllen17 after the D2 state title win about his commitment to Wisconsin with Ohio State and Alabama offers.



"Yes sir, at the moment, yes I am, 100% committed to Wisconsin."



Listen for more on his commitment. #HSGT pic.twitter.com/LNDhJgyqJW — Doug Ritchay (@dougritchay) November 20, 2026

"Yes sir. At the moment, yes I am 100% committed to Wisconsin," he replied.

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We all know that recruits aren't fully committed until they sign their national letters of intent. Especially in this day and age, when de-commitments are a commonality at this point across the recruiting landscape as agents scrap and claw for a better NIL package, it's hard to consider athletes who have verbally "committed" true, hard commits.

Those three key words — "at the moment" — are worth the eyebrow raise they've caused.

Can Wisconsin hold onto Kingston Allen?

Green Bay Notre Dame's Kingston Allen. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Allen's clearly rather shaky commitment to Wisconsin is fascinating because there's a lot of factors at play in this recruitment.

First of all, there's the elephant in the room of the Buckeyes and the Crimson Tide, looming with offers extended to the halfback. If Allen wants to go play for a blue blood program and compete for national titles, no one would argue he has a better shot to do that in Columbus or Tuscaloosa than in Madison.

Additionally, if this coaching staff doesn't survive the season, there's no reason to think Allen's commitment would survive either. That in and of itself is not a reason to keep head coach Luke Fickell in town, but the certain collapse of the 2027 recruiting class that would follow his firing is something athletic director Shawn Eichorst needs to keep in mind — and have a plan to mitigate.

The early national signing period, which runs from Dec. 2-4, is fast approaching. So far, Wisconsin has done a good job holding onto its consensus top-25 recruiting class. "At the moment," that includes the superstar tailback Allen.

At the moment.