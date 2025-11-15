4 things we learned from Wisconsin Badgers 31-7 loss to No. 2 Indiana Hoosiers
The Wisconsin Badgers' 2025 season has not gone as planned. Injuries to starters on both sides of the football left Luke Fickell and his staff scrambling on a weekly basis.
After opening Big Ten play with four consecutive losses by an average of 25 points, Wisconsin showed signs of life at Oregon before defeating Washington for the program's first ranked victory since 2021.
On Saturday, Wisconsin gave Indiana a run for its money through the first two and a half quarters, before the No. 2 Hoosiers dominated.
Badgers recent play is not a fluke
Wisconsin surprised many by playing the Ducks tight in Eugene. They shocked even more by downing Washington at Camp Randall.
And while the final score Saturday against Indiana was lopsided, the Badgers continued to show a level of defensive dominance and offensive competency that had been absent before this three-game stretch.
The Badgers trailed just 10-7 after the first half. Indiana hasn't scored fewer than 10 points in a half this season. Past that, Carter Smith was able to command the offense and move the football through the air and on the ground.
Injuries also continue to pile up and may prevent Wisconsin from looking like a good team in the closing weeks of 2025. But their scrappy demeanor and clock-eating play style makes the Badgers a tough team to beat.
Jeff Grimes, Carter Smith pairing could be great
With adequate time to build a gameplan around Smith, offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes called a masterful game.
He got Smith into a rhythm early on a fake jet sweep into a shovel pass to Jackson Acker, who rumbled for 19 yards. A screen play to Vinny Anthony had the makings of a huge play, but Smith and his receiver couldn't link up.
Related: Carter Smith gives Wisconsin Badgers hope at QB, showing progress in loss to Indiana
Grimes' best playcall may have come on 4th and 1, when Wisconsin ran a play action pass that left Lance Mason wide open for a touchdown.
It provided a look into what Grimes' offense can look like with a reliable run game and versatile quarterback. The misdirection and threat of run leads to plenty of open receivers and big play opportunities.
While Smith lost a fumble and threw an interception in the second half, he showed growth as a passer. He went 9-for-15 for 98 yards and a touchdown, with most of that production coming in the first half.
The freshman still has a way to go as a downfield passer, but he looked more comfortable commanding an offense and hitting the easy passes, while making the right reads in the option game.
Sign Up For the Wisconsin Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Wisconsin Badgers Newsletter
Defense front can't erase secondary's shortcomings
Entering the season, Wisconsin's experience in the secondary made the unit an apparent strength. But with Preston Zachman suffering an injury against Alabama and Nyzier Fourqurean never receiving a ruling on his availability, the secondary has become a clear weakness.
Wisconsin has been carved up by opposing quarterbacks on several occasions and have helped players like Alabama's Ty Simpson, Ohio State's Julian Sayin and now Indiana's Fernando Mendoza strengthen their Heisman cases.
Mendoza had one true incompletion, the other being dropped, and had plenty of options to throw to when Wisconsin didn't get immediate pressure.
On Saturday, immediate pressure came quite frequently. The Badgers sacked him five times. Darryl Peterson accounted for 2.5 sacks, while Mason Posa and Cooper Catalano each brought Mendoza down once.
The Badgers defensive front has been excellent lately, but if Wisconsin wants to pick up a fourth, or even a fifth, win this season, it'll need better performances from the back end.
Kicking change must be considered
Nathaniel Vakos missed a 45-yard field goal on Wisconsin's opening drive. It was his fourth miss in nine attempts this season, and his second straight game with a missed field goal.
The senior placekicker is coming off a 2024 campaign where he made just 12 of his 19 kicks (63 percent). With a couple of weeks left in the regular season and scoring opportunities coming few and far between, Vakos can't be missing as many kicks as he has.
Gavin Lahm was in a preseason position battle with Vakos and hasn't appeared in a game this season. The senior could still appear in both games to close the season and keep his redshirt, leaving no reason for Fickell to not make a change.