MADISON, Wis. - The University of Wisconsin has landed its transfer portal quarterback. Now, the Badgers hope they can keep him healthy.

The biggest domino for the offense's big offseason rebuild fell on Saturday when the Badgers received a verbal commitment from Old Dominion transfer quarterback Colton Joseph during his official visit.



Joseph previously told 247sports' Greg Biggins he was planning on taking visits to Florida State and TCU but had nothing scheduled, suggesting the Badgers were the team to beat.



“I’m just excited about this visit to Wisconsin and then we’ll see how it all shakes out," Joseph told Biggins. "I could shut things down after this visit or take another trip so I’m just going play it out and see what happens.”



It's the fourth straight season Wisconsin has added a quarterback from the transfer portal. All three prior quarterbacks began the season as the starter, but all ended up missing significant time due to injuries: Tanner Mordecai in 2023 (broken hand), Tyler Van Dyke in 2024 (ACL), and Billy Edwards last season (2025).



The injury to Edwards in the season opener was the start of a season where the Badgers started four different quarterbacks and had one of the worst offenses in the country, ranking 111th in completion percentage (57.7), 117th in yards per completion (10.43), 126th in passing efficiency (109.64), and 130th in passing yards (136.4 ypg).



Joseph had a standout season for the Monarchs, who ranked 16th nationally in total offense (460.8) and 81st in passing offense (216.4). Joseph was named the Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Year, completed 60 percent of his passes for 2,624 yards and 21 touchdowns to 10 interceptions while running for 1,007 yards and 13 scores.



A two-year starter for the Monarchs, Joseph has over 4,200 passing yards and more than 1,600 rushing yards, along with 56 total touchdowns. He has two seasons of eligibility remaining.



Joseph's two games against power-four programs were mixed. He was 11-for-22 for 96 yards and three interceptions in a 27-14 loss to eventual-No.1 Indiana but rushed 10 times for 179 yards and two touchdowns.



He was better two weeks later in Old Dominion's victory at Virginia Tech, going 16-for-22 for 276 yards and two touchdowns while rushing eight times for 63 yards and a score.



Joseph joins a running back room that currently includes sophomore Danny O’Neil, redshirt sophomore Milos Spasojevic, redshirt freshman Carter Smith, and incoming true freshman Ryan Hopkins.

Scouting Report from Biggins

Joseph is a player we liked coming out of Newport Harbor (Calif.). He was clean mechanically with a live arm and could really run. He was a bit of a late bloomer who blew up as a senior, his lone year as a starter for the Sailors.



Joseph is a tough kid, a threat to take off and run from anywhere on the field but is a pure passer as well and can beat a defense from the pocket. He flashes plenty of arm talent and every game he would have at least one or two throws that looked NFL level.

