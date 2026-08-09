6 Players who Stood out at Day 4 of Wisconsin Football Fall Camp

Wisconsin football hit the Camp Randall turf for spring practice No. 4 — very briefly.

Rain and lightning in the area quickly moved the practice inside to the Kellner Family Athletic Center, but it was still a padded, spirited practice Sunday morning.

Badgers On SI was on site and has instant standouts from practice No. 4:

WR Malachi Coleman

Wisconsin WR Malachi Coleman. | Christian Borman.

The first thing that stands out about Coleman is that he's one of the longest, lankiest receivers I've ever laid eyes on in person. The 6-foot-5 former Minnesota Gopher and Nebraska Cornhusker hasn't made too much noise since stepping on campus, but the receiver was arguably Wisconsin's biggest standout Sunday. He caught everything thrown his way, and his height gives him a chance to make catches other receivers simply aren't physically capable of. Coleman needs the ball this year.

C Austin Kawecki

It's harder to evaluate linemen, both offensive and defensive, in a practice setting without full pads. But Kawecki looked excellent all morning long, both in 11-on-11s and in more trenches-focused, offensive line run game drills. His experience is quite evident; he understands leverage very well and while he isn't the most physically imposing, he plays with excellent technique. He'll be a massive upgrade over what the Badgers had in 2025.

LB Cooper Catalano

Wisconsin LB Cooper Catalano. | Christian Borman.

Wisconsin's rising sophomore stud at inside backer looked as dialed in as ever Sunday. We already know about his nose for the football, which was on full display all morning. But he and his fellow starter Mason Posa look to have taken strides in coverage, particularly Catalano. The latter had an acrobatic interception in a 7-on-7 period, tipping a pass from Carter Smith to himself and coming down with the pick. He should be poised to create more splash plays on defense this fall.

OLB Nick Clayton

Clayton's natural pass-rush ability was on full display Sunday morning. He notched multiple would-be sacks, and got into the backfield in a variety of ways, primarily using his speed but also mixing in a successful power rush or two as well. Clayton didn't trot out with the starters, but when Wisconsin needs pressure on a big third-and-long, it's hard to see them keeping Clayton off the field given his natural ability to pressure the quarterback.

LB Jon Jon Kamara

The Kansas transfer didn't make any huge, highlight-reel plays, but he played a lot of football Sunday morning. Manning Wisconsin's "STAR" position, or its third inside backer, he lined up all over the formation and was asked to do all sorts of things, including covering out in the slot and rushing the passer. It'll be interesting to see how many snaps he gets; he looks primed to play a whole lot more than I initially anticipated.

QB Ryan Hopkins

Wisconsin QB Ryan Hopkins. | Christian Borman.

This was my first time laying eyes on Hopkins in person, and woo boy. While it wasn't the best day for the offense overall, his talent was immediately apparent. He's extremely dialed in mentally, barking at his receivers and linemen to get set throughout the day. His best throw was probably an incompletion, as he dropped a gorgeous ball in Darrion Dupree's bucket on a wheel route that the tailback was unable to corral. There were some ill-advised throws sprinkled in as well, but Hopkins' grasp of the offense and leadership impressed me the most.