As confidence surges, Vinny Anthony II has become a big-play beast for Badgers
Over the last two weeks, Wisconsin's offense has found consistency that was missing during a 2-2 start to the season. They've averaged 47 points per game in blowout wins over Purdue and Rutgers. One big reason for the success is the emergence of junior wide receiver Vinny Anthony II.
With No. 1 receiver Will Pauling dealing with some injuries, Anthony II is leading the Badgers with 287 receiving yards on only 11 catches. He is currently second in the entire country with an average of 26.1 yards per reception.
"It comes back to that similar word of consistency... where he was when he walked in the door, just physically to where he is now is a far cry," Badgers head coach Fickell said. "That happens because guys mature, guys continue to grow and he's done that. He's gotten bigger, I think he's gotten stronger, you know has he gotten faster? I think he's quicker, I think he's more explosive in some of those situations."
"We're giving him some more opportunities... you can see confidence start to grow," Fickell said. "When he's got confidence in himself, in reverse the coaches have confidence in him and the quarterback's got confidence and we give him some shots and opportunities."
Eight of his 11 receptions have gone for a first down and his averaged depth of target (aDot) is a remarkably high 15.4 yards. He had a 63-yard touchdown against USC, a 52-yard score against Purdue and he beat Rutgers for a 47-yard gain to set up third-quarter touchdown.
He is a big play waiting to happen almost every time he gets the football.
"That combination of being stronger, faster and more mature, but also gaining a lot of confidence," Fickell said. "Some of those balls that people would say are 50-50, he's made the plays and I think it will continue to grow."
He is averaging 2.3 receptions and 72.3 receiving yards per contest in the three games that Braedyn Locke has started since Tyler Van Dyke went down with a season-ending injury against Alabama. Anthony II flashed some potential last season, but he's officially broken out as one of the best catchers on the Badgers' roster.