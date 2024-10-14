Will Pauling avoids concussion, still questionable to play against Northwestern
Badgers wide receiver Will Pauling did not suffer a concussion after taking a big hit in the win over Rutgers, but he’s questionable to play Saturday against Northwestern, Wisconsin coach Luke Fickell told reporters on Monday.
Pauling exited Saturday's game against the Scarlet Knights after taking a big hit in the first half, and he was later ruled out due to an upper-body injury. Pauling had four receptions for 49 yards and the game's opening touchdown before his exit.
It's certainly good news that Pauling did not suffer a concussion, but the Badgers may now have to try and keep their momentum rolling without their No. 1 wide receiver on Saturday. The other good news is the Badgers have seen some other wide receivers emerge as reliable threats this season, including Vinny Anthony II and Trech Kekahuna.
Anthony, a junior, has 11 receptions for 287 yards and two touchdowns this season, and he's been responsible for big, game-changing plays in each of the last three contests. Anthony had a 63-yard touchdown reception against Southern Cal, a 52-yard touchdown grab against Purdue and a 47-yard reception that set up a touchdown against Rutgers.
Kekahuna, a freshman, has 14 catches for 215 yards and two scores. He's come into his own the last two weeks, hauling in six passes for 134 yards and two scores against the Boilermakers and catching four passes for 39 yards on Saturday.
If Pauling is unable to go, expect Anthony and Kekahuna to be primary targets for Braedyn Locke.
The Badgers take on the Wildcats in Evanston, Ill., at 11 a.m. on Saturday.