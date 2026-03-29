As In-State Momentum Builds, Wisconsin Commits Help Push for Top Prospects

In-state recruiting is firing on all cylinders for Wisconsin football.

The Badgers are off to a hot start recruiting the Dairy State in the class of 2027, and they just secured arguably their biggest commitment yet in four-star offensive lineman Cole Reiter.

With two of the biggst fish in the state having pledged to the Badgers, and five total commits thus far — all from the state of Wisconsin — the Badgers have a real shot to dominate in-state recruiting in the 2027 cycle, something they haven't been able to boast previously in the Luke Fickell era.

Wisconsin has verbal pledges from three-star offensive lineman Ethan McIntosh (Verona), three-star safety Dustin Roach (Waukesha), three-star edge Isaac Miller (Waukesha), four-star tight end Korz Lorken (Iola) and now four-star offensive lineman Cole Reiter (Germantown).

Now, these home-grown Badgers are joining the program's recruiting efforts, and they have specific targets in mind: tailback Kingston Allen and offensive linemen Hunter and Reece Mallinger.

Badger Commits Targeting Allen, Mallinger Twins

Early commits typically take up a recruiting role to help fill out the rest of the class, but this is an extremely concerted effort from Wisconsin's local commits to add to its class, and specifically, to add Allen and the Mallinger twins.

Allen is the big fish still out there inside the state for the Badgers. The consensus four-star running back is ranked as the top player inside the state by 247Sports and the No. 4 player in Wisconsin by On3. Either way, both sites consider him an elite talent.

The last time the Badgers had a blue-chip running back inside the state (Corey Smith, a four-star out of Catholic Memorial in Waukesha), he slipped through their fingers and committed to Penn State. Wisconsin's recruiting staff — and their latest commits — are looking to ensure that doesn't happen again.

As for the Mallinger twins, both project as interior offensive lineman and the Badgers want both of them. Each is considered a consensus three-star prospect.

If Allen and the Mallingers ultimately commit, Wisconsin would have seven or eight of the state's top 10 prospects, depending on who you ask. The recruiting department clearly understands how important that is, and the Badgers home-grown commits do as well.