Recruiting Expert Predicts Wisconsin Badgers Will Land Four-Star In-State Running Back Recruit

Luke Fickell has drawn criticism for his in-state recruiting efforts, or lack thereof, during his first three seasons with the University of Wisconsin.

But having already landed a trio of commitments from in-state players in the class of 2027, Fickell and the Wisconsin Badgers are looking to change the narrative.

And they're close to adding another one of Wisconsin's top talents, this time at the running back position.

Recruiting Expert Predicts RB Kingston Allen Will Commit to Wisconsin

On3's Allen Trieu officially logged an expert prediction Monday for Kingston Allen to commit to the Badgers.

Allen is a four star recruit and No. 4 player in the state of Wisconsin according to Rivals. He would mark another victory for Fickell and staff on the recruiting trails.

The Green Bay native is coming off a stellar junior season in which he was named the Gatorade Wisconsin Football Player of the Year.

@KingstonAllen17 is the 2025-26 @Gatorade WI Football Player of the Year!

💥3,436 yards and 57 touchdowns—both single-season state records

💥D2 State Record for Most Carries in a Championship Game with 43 carries

💥First-ever NDA athlete to be named #GatoradePOY

💥3.60 GPA#wisfb pic.twitter.com/xHwDxRaD3t — NDA Triton Football (@ndatritonfb) December 10, 2025

Allen set state records in rushing yards and touchdowns, rumbling for 3,436 yards and 587 scores while leading Notre Dame Academy to the Division 2 State Championship game.

He had rushing performances of 477 yards and eight touchdowns and 509 yards and seven touchdowns during the Tritons' playoff run.

Jr. Season Highlights



Season Accolades:

-First team All-State

-13-1 record

-Division 2 state runner up

-Con. Champions

-State Co-offensive player of the year

-Con. Co-offensive back of the year

- WI State record holder in yards and touchdowns in a season https://t.co/QYnlBjX4IU — Kingston Allen (@KingstonAllen17) November 26, 2025

The 6'0, 195-pound tailback has offers from several power-conference schools, including Northwestern, Iowa and Minnesota from the Big Ten. However, the Badgers are in the clear lead for his recruitment, as the only school with an official visit scheduled.

Allen took an unofficial visit to Iowa in October and has been on campus in Madison multiple times.

While a commitment may not be imminent, it looks as though Wisconsin is firmly in the drivers seat.

For now, Wisconsin has three commits in its 2027 class: Tight end Korz Loken (Iola, WI), offensive lineman Ethan McIntosh (Verona, WI) and safety Dustin Roach (Waukesha, WI).