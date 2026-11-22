Just when you think the Wisconsin football program is broken beyond repair after a jaw-dropping collapse on the road at Maryland, the Badgers bounce back with one of their most dominant outings of the season.

Wisconsin ran for a staggering 381 yards, including 187 from re-instated QB1 Colton Joseph, the most ever by a Badgers quarterback. After the offensive line was completely discombobulated last week in College Park, it was nearly flawless; Wisconsin averaged 7.5 yards per carry and didn't surrender a sack.

Now, Purdue isn't a very good team. In fact, it's an extremely bad one. Still, winning on the road in the Big Ten can never be taken for granted. And don't forget, this is a Boilermakers squad that blew Wisconsin's next opponent, Minnesota, out of the water, 41-13.

As Wisconsin now turns the page to Minnesota on a short week (the Badgers host the Gophers on Black Friday), here's a handful of assorted takes and reactions as we continue to unpack Wisconsin's 42-10 stomping of Purdue:

Colton Joseph unlocks Wisconsin's ground game

The Badgers have struggled to run the ball all season; coming into the clash with Purdue, Wisconsin's rushing offense averaged 133.1 rushing yards per game, a measly 101st nationally.

The reason is pretty simple. Wisconsin isn't good enough up front to simply line up and run the ball down team's throats. But when they can also threaten defenses with the quarterback run, the entire field opens up and Colton Joseph's legs can lead the way.

Of course, Wisconsin's ground game has gotten shut down by elite defenses even when Colton Joseph did play (67 yards against Notre Dame, 52 yards against Iowa). Nonetheless, his ability to stress defenses both on the perimeter with read options and right up the gut with draws and straight keepers is vital for creating movement in the rushing attack. Even if he gets just four yards on a first or second down scamper, that's likely to set up a third-and-manageable, which is essential to keeping this offense on track. One of the main reasons the Badgers' offense was so dangerous Saturday was that it converted 12-of-16 third downs, averaging just 5.2 yards to gain. That's how you stay on schedule.

Joseph under center, compared to true freshman Ryan Hopkins, is an entirely different offense. Wisconsin must decide what it values more, which leads into the next point.

Luke Fickell has a huge decision to make at QB

The Badgers have two very different identities on offense, entirely dependent on who's playing quarterback. With Joseph, Wisconsin is an option-heavy, run-centric attack. It chips away yards on early downs and if all is going according to plan, it sets itself up with a third-and-manageable. This version of the Badgers' offense also features the QB sneak in short yardage situations, a concept Wisconsin clearly doesn't feel comfortable running with Hopkins.

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However, Joseph's version of the offense is also pretty handicapped in the passing game. Joseph was 12-of-18 passing Saturday, but he only amassed 114 yards and the passing game was never really in a rhythm. If the Badgers need to throw the ball to win, it's hard to feel confident that Joseph can orchestrate a healthy, sustainable passing attack.

Hopkins version of the offense, meanwhile, is a combination of what we saw against Rutgers and Maryland. When he has protection, and there's even a minor sembleance of a running game to take some pressure off his right arm, he can carve through a secondary. When he's not protected, and when the offensive front can't move bodies in the ground game, the offense is completely stuck in neutral because it doesn't have the X-factor of Joseph's legs to bail it out.

Thus, head coach Luke Fickell has a massive choice to make this week about who gets the start at quarterback against Minnesota in a game that could decide his fate in Madison (more on that later).

First of all, it would behoove Wisconsin to pick one starter and stick with him. The idea of using a two quarterback system isn't all that appealing if you ask me; neither gunslinger would be in rhythm and this offense has a tendency to be pretty disjointed even with just one quarterback.

But the Badgers must decide how they want to attack Minnesota. If they think they can create movement up front and protect on passing downs, Joseph should get the nod once again. If they think they're going to need to win this game through the air, Hopkins makes more sense. Given how this game usually goes — whichever team wins in the trenches is typically the team prancing around the field with Paul Bunyan's Axe at 0:00 — Joseph appears to make the most sense at this juncture.

The Minnesota game could decide this regime's fate

It appears that Fickell's fate is still up in the air, but Black Friday could make or break his tenure in Madison.

The game against the Gophers, in many ways, will determine how we look back upon the season. Yes, the Badgers got back to a bowl game and have secured their first winning season since the first year of Fickell's Wisconsin career. But it also featured yet another shutout/blowout loss to Iowa and the second embarrassing loss to Maryland in as many seasons. There's been some indications this team has turned a corner, and other strong indications that it hasn't.

The Minnesota game is an enormous opportunity for so many reasons. First and foremost, it's an opportunity to beat the Gophers for the first time since 2023, which would also replenish Wisconsin's trophy case that's been vacant since November of 2024, when Nebraska reclaimed the Freedom Trophy in a 44-25 win.

It's also an opportunity to reach eight wins in the regular season for the first time since 2021, and a chance to close out the season on a two-game winning streak that would offer Wisconsin real momentum heading into winter recruiting as it tries to retain its high school pledges while also plundering the transfer portal.

There's a chance that behind closed doors, Fickell's future has already been decided. But given just how pivotal the Axe Game looks to be for how we remember the Badgers' 2026 season, it's not unreasonable to assume Fickell's future in Madison is tied to the result.