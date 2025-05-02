What new offer to rival Big Ten transfer lineman could mean for Wisconsin Badgers football
The Wisconsin Badgers may not be done in the transfer portal at a key position group with a glaring question to answer in the coming months.
Luke Fickell already received a commitment from former Central Michigan offensive lineman Davis Heinzen last week, but former Nebraska tackle Grant Seagren announced an offer from the Badgers on Thursday.
Seagren is a former two-star recruit by 247Sports and will be a redshirt sophomore this season after initially walking on to the homestate Huskers program as part of the 2023 class.
The 6-foot-6, 305-pound lineman played in seven games last season and will have three years of eligibility remaining. He has received interest from other FBS schools, as he's also tweeted offers from Washington State, Rutgers and Kentucky.
Seagren has experience at a position of need and uncertainty for Wisconsin after the ACL injury to starting left tackle Kevin Heywood during spring practice.
If he joins the program, Seagren could potentially provide another option to interchange for Blazek and assistant offensive line coach Casey Rabach come preseason camp.
The current in-house options for the Badgers' left tackle spot include Heinzen, Leyton Nelson, or even sliding left guard Joe Brunner outside. But it's hard to project who will start Week 1 against Miami (Ohio). Redshirt junior Barrett Nelson also missed spring practices.
Seagren played both left and right tackle for Nebraska in 2024, according to PFF, though the site only credits him with 36 total offensive snaps last season. He also was listed on Nebraska's depth chart as second-team left tackle for the 2024 Pinstripe Bowl.
Wisconsin did not have a scholarship lineman from the 2023 class on its spring roster after former four-star recruit James Durand entered the transfer portal in the winter, and Seagren could provide another body with multiple years of eligibility for Blazek to develop further.
He would also bridge the gap between some of the older upperclassmen such as Brunner, Riley Mahlman, Leyton and Barrett Nelson and sixth-year senior Jake Renfro with the younger talent on the line that signed in the 2024 and 2025 classes.
