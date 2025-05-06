How recruiting outlets have evaluated Wisconsin Badgers football's 2026 commits
It can be confusing to see just how University of Wisconsin football commits are evaluated, and which sites view them higher than others.
There have been typically four major recruiting outlets – 247Sports, ESPN, On3 and Rivals – that have generated star ratings in recent years, though On3 announced last week its acquisition of Rivals. 247Sports and On3 also have separate algorithms (247Sports composite and On3 Industry) that combine all the evaluations of outlets into a single rating. And each fan can have their preferences as to which outlet they prefer.
On top of that, those sites update their evaluations throughout each recruiting cycle. A three-star sleeper may become a four-star darling, or a once heralded-recruit may drop down. Wisconsin signees from its 2025 class that jumped up in rankings included outside linebacker Nick Clayton and safety Luke Emmerich.
That's a lot to keep tabs on for casual fans. Wisconsin Badgers on SI will periodically keep track of not just the growing number of commits within Wisconsin's 2026 class, but also how the outlets evaluate them until National Signing Day in February.
Wisconsin Badgers on SI looked at where the outlets ranked the program's 2026 class overall earlier this week. Here's how the four recruiting outlets see the six commits individually as of May 6.
Player
247Sports
247Sports Composite
ESPN
On3
On3 Industry
Rivals
WR Tayshon Bardo
3-star, 87 rating; No. 103 WR
3-star, 0.8726 rating; No. 116 WR
3-star, 77 rating; No. 108 WR
3-star, 87 rating; No. 126 WR
3-star, 86.70 rating; No. 105 WR
3-star, 5.7 rating; No. 92 WR
3-star, 87 rating; No. 65 OT
3-star, 0.87 rating; No. 66 OT
3-star, 78 rating; No. 59 OT
3-star, 87 rating; No. 66 OT
3-star, 85.62 rating; No. 63 OT
3-star, 5.5 rating
3-star; 86 rating; No. 94 CB
3-star, 0.8652 rating; No. 80 CB
N/A
3-star, 88 rating; No. 51 CB
3-star, 85.80 rating; No. 77 CB
3-star, 5.6 rating; No. 11 player in Indiana
QB Ryan Hopkins
3-star, 87 rating; No. 38 QB
3-star, 0.8819 rating; No. 28 QB
4-star, 80 rating; No. 8 dual-threat QB
3-star, 88 rating; No. 34 QB
3-star, 88.25 rating; No. 27 QB
4-star, 5.8 rating; No. 27 QB
OL Benjamin Novak
3-star, 86 rating; No. 76 IOL
3-star, 0.8650 rating; No. 81 IOL
3-star, 78 rating; No. 40 OG
3-star, 88 rating; No. 61 IOL
3-star, 85.62 rating; No. 80 IOL
3-star, 5.5 rating
OLB Carmelow Reed
3-star, 88 rating; No. 70 DL
3-star, 0.8828 rating; No. 57 DL
3-star, 79 rating; No. 61 DE
3-star, 88 rating; No. 50 EDGE
3-star, 87.40 rating; No. 60 EDGE
3-star, 5.7 rating; No. 64 EDGE
