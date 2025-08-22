‘Others Receiving Votes’: Introducing Sports Illustrated’s New College Sports Podcast
Ahead of the 2025 college football season, Sports Illustrated is launching a new college sports podcast, Others Receiving Votes, led by senior writer Pat Forde. Forde is joined by SI’s Bryan Fischer and longtime national college sports writer Gene Wojciechowski for a weekly audio and video show.
Subscribe to Others Receiving Votes on Apple and Spotify. Watch the show on SI’s YouTube channel.
The trio will talk about all the action on—and off—the field with the verve you’ve come to expect. Will there be college football game picks? Yes. Will there also be rants, discussions on the absurdities of the sport and a generally joyful time? Hell yes.
New episodes drop every Thursday.
For more college football news from SI, including the podcast, subscribe to our free college football newsletter which debuts on Tuesday, Aug. 26. We’ll catch you up on all of our preview content, from our preseason Top 25 to the Most Intriguing Lists for 2025 to a look back at the last quarter century in the sport with top-25 lists of the top games, players, coaches, scandals and teams from 2000 to ’25.