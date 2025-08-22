SI

‘Others Receiving Votes’: Introducing Sports Illustrated’s New College Sports Podcast

Subscribe to the podcast on Apple, Spotify and YouTube, and sign up for the free SI College Football newsletter for the latest news, podcast episodes and more.

Bryan Fischer, Pat Forde

Sports Illustrated’s new college sports podcast, Others Receiving Votes, debuted this week everywhere you listen to podcasts and on YouTube.
Sports Illustrated’s new college sports podcast, Others Receiving Votes, debuted this week everywhere you listen to podcasts and on YouTube. / Sports Illustrated

Ahead of the 2025 college football season, Sports Illustrated is launching a new college sports podcast, Others Receiving Votes, led by senior writer Pat Forde. Forde is joined by SI’s Bryan Fischer and longtime national college sports writer Gene Wojciechowski for a weekly audio and video show. 

Subscribe to Others Receiving Votes on Apple and Spotify. Watch the show on SI’s YouTube channel.

The trio will talk about all the action on—and off—the field with the verve you’ve come to expect. Will there be college football game picks? Yes. Will there also be rants, discussions on the absurdities of the sport and a generally joyful time? Hell yes.

New episodes drop every Thursday. 

For more college football news from SI, including the podcast, subscribe to our free college football newsletter which debuts on Tuesday, Aug. 26. We’ll catch you up on all of our preview content, from our preseason Top 25 to the Most Intriguing Lists for 2025 to a look back at the last quarter century in the sport with top-25 lists of the top games, players, coaches, scandals and teams from 2000 to ’25.

SI College Football Newsletter. Get SI's College Football Newsletter. dark. FREE

More College Football on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Bryan Fischer
BRYAN FISCHER

Bryan Fischer is a staff writer at Sports Illustrated covering college sports. He joined the SI staff in October 2024 after spending nearly two decades at outlets such as FOX Sports, NBC Sports and CBS Sports. A member of the Football Writers Association of America's All-America Selection Committee and a Heisman Trophy voter, Fischer has received awards for investigative journalism from the Associated Press Sports Editors and FWAA. He has a bachelor's in communication from USC.

Pat Forde
PAT FORDE

Pat Forde is a senior writer for Sports Illustrated who covers college football and college basketball as well as the Olympics and horse racing. He cohosts the College Football Enquirer podcast and is a football analyst on the Big Ten Network. He previously worked for Yahoo Sports, ESPN and The (Louisville) Courier-Journal. Forde has won 28 Associated Press Sports Editors writing contest awards, has been published three times in the Best American Sports Writing book series, and was nominated for the 1990 Pulitzer Prize. A past president of the U.S. Basketball Writers Association and member of the Football Writers Association of America, he lives in Louisville with his wife. They have three children, all of whom were collegiate swimmers.

Home/College Football